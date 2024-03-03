2024 SU general election: Faculty of Social Work representative

In this year’s Students’ Union (SU) general election, one candidate is running uncontested for the Faculty of Social Work representative. Along with the responsibilities outlined for all Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) members, faculty representatives are accountable for responsibilities particular to their role including: Reporting to students of their faculty the policies, positions and programs of the Students’ Union (SU), reporting to their faculty itself (like Dean’s Council) the policies, positions and programs of the SU, representing student constituents of their faculty at SLC, representing student constituents of their faculty on university committees and reporting to the VP Academic on matters of academic importance within their faculty.

LORRAINE NDOVI

Lorraine Ndovi is a student running for the Faculty of Social Work Representative position. Ndovi did not interview with the Gauntlet so here is what you can expect solely based on her platform.

Ndovi’s platform has three pillars. Her first point is to enhance Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) initiatives by collaborating with various committees and the Anti-Black Racism Task force to create support systems for students. These support systems are meant to tackle burnout and compassion fatigue but it is unclear what her proposed plan would look like.

Ndovi also plans to increase access to information by communicating with students through social media about different opportunities available to social work students. She also aims to work with the Social Work Students Association and community organizations to ensure that marginalized students have access to scholarships and resources.

Lastly, Ndovi commits to being an advocate for mental health services for social work students. However, she does not provide a set goal she wishes to achieve. Based on her platform, she aims to work towards clearer pathways for services but it is unclear what this would look like.

Though Ndovi’s platform lacks focus with some points, she is a qualified and passionate candidate.

All undergraduate students in the Faculty of Social Work can vote YES or NO on their ballot for Lorraine Ndovi for FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.