2024 SU general election: Haskayne School of Business representatives

In this year’s Students’ Union (SU) general election, two candidates are running uncontested for the Haskayne School of Business representatives. Along with the responsibilities outlined for all Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) members, faculty representatives are accountable for responsibilities particular to their role including: Reporting to students of their faculty the policies, positions and programs of the Students’ Union (SU), reporting to their faculty itself (like Dean’s Council) the policies, positions and programs of the SU, representing student constituents of their faculty at SLC, representing student constituents of their faculty on university committees and reporting to the VP Academic on matters of academic importance within their faculty.

FAHAN CHISTY

Fahan Chisty is a second-year student in accounting and is running uncontested. Chisty did not interview with the Gauntlet, so here’s what students can expect from him based on his platform.

Chisty’s focus is split into three points: enhanced networking opportunities, industry partnerships and advocating for enhanced course support. He plans on organizing more consistent networking events, alumni panels and mentorship programs to connect students within the faculty with professionals.

Chisty notes that he will forge partnerships with local businesses, corporations and startups to create more internships and co-op opportunities. However, we are unsure how he will obtain these partnerships.

Lastly, he plans on implementing more tutorials and PASS sessions for upper-year courses with an aim to reinforce course material and clarify concepts.

With this, Chisty writes that he hopes to establish transparent communication between the university and students. Overall, his platform focuses on what’s important within the faculty but lacks in the processes in which he will achieve these goals.

UDAY SINGH SANDHU

Uday Singh Sandhu did not interview with the Gauntlet, so here’s what students can expect from him based on his platform.

Similar to many candidates running this election, Sandhu wants to actively resist the tuition increases but also notes that he will be determined to facilitate increased access to scholarships for Haskayne students.

He also makes note that he will work with Haskyane management to introduce a better platform for Haskayne students to see job opportunities, which — as he writes — will help bring in more internship/co-op opportunities.

Lastly, Sandhu hopes to bring better health services to Haskayne. However, we aren’t sure if this means working alongside the Wellness Centre and the existing resources or jumpstarting a new resource altogether for Haskayne students.

Overall, Sandhu’s platform focuses on the betterment of Haskyane students and he presents himself as a passionate and knowledgeable candidate.

All undergraduate students in the Haskayne School of Business can vote YES or NO on their ballot for up to two candidates for FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.