My favourite consignment stores for a sustainable Black Friday

By Sarah Chung, November 26 2020—

It has been quite a long year, and everyone deserves to do a little bit of retail therapy given the circumstances we’re in. If you’re a thrifting fiend and don’t want to go to the mall on Black Friday, or simply want to reduce your fashion footprint by shopping second-hand, here are some of Calgary’s best consignment stores for your sustainable Black Friday shopping spree.

1226 9 Ave SE Calgary, AB T2G 0T1, 1145 Kensington Crescent NW Calgary, AB T2N 1X7

Established in 1975, Peacock Boutique has since become one of Calgary’s best consignment stores for its trendy, chic and unique women’s clothing and accessories. Its two locations — Inglewood and Kensington — are operating with COVID-19 restrictions, but you can also skip the line and shop online for free in-store pickup or delivered straight to your door for a flat rate of $25.

Best for people who like: Aritzia, Lululemon, Zara, Kate Spade and Dynamite

130 10 St NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1V3

Located in the heart of Kensington and perfect for Calgarian fashionistas, this family-owned boutique not only has all your favourite brands for affordable prices but also sells indie label perfumes, body products and makeup. From chic mall brands to vintage designer brands, Kensington Konsignment is open seven days a week for your thrifty needs.

Best for people who like: unique pieces, Aritzia, indie body products, makeup and perfumes

908 17 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2T 0A3

Danielle’s Consignment owner Danielle Hadden has graced Calgarians with her carefully curated trendy and high-end pieces for over 25 years. Located on the ground floor of Calgary’s historic Devenish Apartments near Lower Mount Royal, this local boutique also boots the option to shop online for Black Friday deals with free shipping over $150.

Best for people who like: trendy and high-end clothing, Aritzia, Free People and Denim Forum

1002 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2M7, 1013 17 Ave SW #113, Calgary, AB T2T 0A7

Not only has SalvEDGE created its reputation from affordable and unique unisex clothing perfect for all occasions, but they’re also known for their sense of fashion community — from supporting local designers to their curated Instagram and blog, SalvEDGE prides itself on connecting to Calgarians. Their two locations are open for business, but you can also shop online for free delivery over $150 (or a flat rate of $10) or pick up in-store with code STOREPICKUP.

Best for people who like: unisex clothing options, locally designed jewelry and accessories

Photo by Mariah Wilson

120 10th Street N.W., Calgary, AB T2N-1V3

Starting off in the heart of Kensington in 1997, Trend has since expanded to four different locations across Alberta and consistently serves Albertans with stylish and affordable high-end clothing and accessories for 20 years. Open seven days a week, drop by its Kensington location for your guilt-free Black Friday shopping spree.

Best for people who like: vintage high-end clothing and accessories

1022 17 Ave SW Suite 200, Calgary, AB T2T 0A5

If you like thoughtfully curated, contemporary unisex clothing to vintage from the 60’s up to the ’90s, Velour is the consignment store for you. In addition to bringing genuine vintage pieces to Calgarians, Velour also houses art pieces throughout its store as well as apparel, jewelry and handcrafted goods made by local artists and designers. Shop online for free shipping over $100 (or a flat rate of $10 in Calgary and $16 for the rest of Canada) or pickup in-store.

Best for people who like: vintage clothing from the ’60s-’90s, handcrafted items

7702 Elbow Dr SW, Calgary, AB T2V 1K2

Perfect for those with expensive taste, Wilder’s Consignment House is a 100 per cent authentic and handpicked luxury handbag and accessories boutique made for shopaholics from its self-proclaimed shopaholic owner, Wendy Ryman. Wilder’s Consignment House is open in-store and offers free shipping for Black Friday on its website with code SHIPDISC1120 at checkout.

Best for people who like: luxury bags and accessories

Although it’s technically not a locally owned consignment store, ThredUP is the world’s largest online consignment and thrift store and is the perfect option for those who want to skip the line entirely and shop safely from home. ThredUp has offered up to 25 per cent off on past Cyber Mondays, but you can also keep an eye out for its huge sales section and discount codes from your favourite fashion influencers.

Best for people who like: online shopping, premium and luxury brands, thrift-store prices