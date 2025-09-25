Five things all first-year university students must do 

By Laura Beldor, September 25 2025—

The start of September ushers in a new semester at the University of Calgary and marks the beginning of the post-secondary educational journeys for the many first-year students. Although this is an exciting time for those starting university for the first time, trying to navigate the new academic landscape can be an overwhelming experience.

Here are just some of the important things that individuals going into their first year should do to set themselves up for success.

1. Ask professors questions

It is the nature of the educational experience that students will often have questions or need clarification about topics discussed during lectures. In many situations of confusion, the best way to get answers is by having a discussion with the professor. Indeed, studies suggest that those who ask professors questions often have a stronger grasp of the course material compared to those who do not.

For many students, it can initially seem daunting to reach out to an instructor, but most professors are willing and eager to give help when needed. They’ll provide opportunities for students to communicate with them either during or after lectures, on discussion boards, through email or during office hours.

2. Take part in clubs and campus events

Whether it’s through the club fair, emails or flyers on bulletin boards, there are always various social events being marketed around campus. Clubs and campus gatherings help students meet new people, network and connect with others who have similar interests. In a time when feelings of loneliness among university-age students are increasing, it is especially important for students to make time for spaces where they can connect with their peers.

It’s in the best interest of any first-year student to join some of the U of C SU clubs or attend different events hosted on campus throughout the year.

3. Go to class

Although it seems obvious enough, it can be easy for students to fall into the trap of choosing not to go to lectures and telling themselves they will learn the material “later.” But any upperclassman can attest to the vicious cycle of skipping a lecture because they missed the last one and were not caught up with the class content. Eventually, you’ve missed all of your lectures and know nothing for when the exam rolls around. Not a fun time.

This being said, your well-being should always be your primary concern. There will be times when you miss lectures due to illness or because of an emergency, and it’s important to remember that you are valid in these situations, as I’ll discuss in the next section. In these situations, you can review any online lecture materials on your own and reach out to other students or the professor for help while you are absent — although these methods will never replace the actual class experience, they will ensure you do not fall behind.

4. Prioritize your mental health

On the topic of student health, it is incredibly common for individuals to neglect their emotional wellness when assignments are due and midterms are just around the corner.

The rising rates of mental-health challenges in post-secondary students indicate how important it is for students to prioritize wellness during their first year of university in order to develop the coping skills they will use throughout their academic career. Having a support system, establishing a routine and regularly taking time off from studying for hobbies and fun activities are just some of the strategies that students can utilize to manage academic-related stress. The U of C also has many services for students in need of mental health support.

5. Utilize university resources

Speaking of which, the U of C has a wide array of free resources for students beyond wellness supports. Whether you’re struggling with your resume-writing or need help with your taxes, there are a myriad of services on campus available to assist you in every possible facet of student life. Learning about and making use of these resources as a first-year student is incredibly valuable and allows you to maximize the amount of support you can receive during your time here.

Starting university is all about adapting to a new environment. During your time as a first-year student, you will make mistakes and wish you had done some things differently.

Of course, you will develop your own strategies and skills to excel as a student, but these five suggestions are just a few of the ways you can flourish academically and avoid having regrets during your first year at UCalgary.