Student’s guide to non-negotiables: Why boundaries matter during finals

By Leigh Patrick, April 6 2025—

Finals season brings pressure to do everything perfectly. No distractions, No wasted time — just endless studying. Energy drinks, drawn curtains and the glow of a screen set the stage for cramming. We convince ourselves that success means cutting out everything from deleting social media to canceling plans and cramming months of material into weeks (or days). But in doing so, we forget that success isn’t just about working harder; it’s about working smarter and protecting what matters most.

Setting boundaries isn’t about eliminating everything, it’s about making room for what keeps us grounded and helps us navigate finals without guilt or burnout.

The illusion of control

One of the easiest traps during finals is obsessing over the perfect study setup: sharpened pencils (even though we’ll just use laptops), a nearby sweater, the right lighting, snacks and coffee. Zero distractions. Intense focus. Strict rules. It feels like control — even if the biggest decision is whether to sit on a blue pillow or a red one.

But life is unpredictable. No matter how carefully we set up, things happen. A friend needs a pick-me-up. Family obligations arise. Stress takes its toll and suddenly, we wake up sick, bound to the couch. When disruptions happen, we blame ourselves, spiraling into burnout and self-doubt.

Breathe. It’s okay. We can’t control everything, but we can focus on balance — letting in what truly supports us and filtering out what doesn’t.

The importance of non-negotiables

Firm boundaries matter across life, so it makes sense to bring them into finals. These are the essentials we must prioritize, even when studying. By setting clear limits, we prevent burnout, maintain well-being and keep life from falling apart. Some examples might include:

Basic needs: Eating meals, staying hydrated and getting enough sleep.

Mental health: Taking breaks, stepping outside or talking to a friend.

Personal responsibilities: Driving a sibling to school, showing up for work, helping with dinner.

Physical movement: Short walks or stretching to stay alert.

Essentials differ for everyone. The key is identifying what truly supports us — not just endlessly grinding.

Setting boundaries that work

To decide what’s essential, ask: What, if ignored, will harm our well-being or performance? For example, pulling an all-nighter might feel necessary, but will writing an exam on no sleep really lead to the best result?

We should communicate our boundaries with friends, family and roommates, letting them know our study times and when we need space. It also helps to leave some wiggle room in our schedule for life’s surprises — if something pops up, like bad traffic, don’t spiral. A small disruption isn’t a failure — it’s just life.

Boundaries aren’t just about protecting health — they’re about balance. We need to define when we’ll study and when we won’t. When study time ends, we should respect that boundary. Close the laptop. Take a walk.

We need boundaries to limit distractions and prioritize studying, but we also need limits for when to stop studying and re-engage with the world. Rather than shutting down all possible fun things, let some through. Watching one episode instead of the whole season or grabbing coffee with a friend for an hour is a great way to balance recharging with productivity.

Boundaries as a form of self-respect

Setting limits isn’t about blocking everything out, it’s about making space for what truly matters. By holding those lines, we can engage more fully and come out of finals less depleted. By respecting these limits, we show compassion for ourselves as full, complex human beings — not just studying machines. Finals are temporary, but our well-being lasts beyond exams. Instead of exhausting ourselves trying to control everything, let’s define what’s essential and build around it.