Things to do in Calgary: Spring 2025

By Maggie Hsu and Leigh Patrick, March 29 2025—

Calgary Underground Film Festival (April 17-27, 2025)

Experience a premier film festival by attending the Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF), running April 17-27. Founded in 2003, CUFF is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to screening unconventional films, including features, documentaries, animations and shorts. With a unique lineup of films rarely seen in mainstream theatres, this festival offers a chance to discover hidden gems. Early bird passes are $119, with regular tickets at $139. Festival 5-packs are available for $50 to buy now.

Calgary Expo (April 24-27, 2025)

The ultimate fandom weekend is back. The Calgary Expo runs from April 24-27, entertaining movie, sci-fi, anime and comic fans alike. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future with special guests Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox. Get close up with fanged favourites James Marsters and Rachelle LeFevre at meet-and-greets. Spend the weekend cosplaying as your favourite character, shopping for new comics and connecting with like-minded fans. Tickets start at $24-$44 for single-day passes. A four-day pass is $119, while the ultimate package is $149.

Calgary International Beerfest (May 2-3, 2025)

The Calgary International Beerfest runs from May 2-3, offering a weekend packed with flavour and fun. Sample a variety of beers and food, enjoy live music, play games and learn something new about beer. While beer is the star here, the festival also features ciders, spirits and ready-to-drink options. General admission tickets are $20, granting access to the festival and a commemorative sample mug. VIP tickets offer early entry and free admission into each beer seminar. For those looking to keep the party going, after-party tickets are also available.

DRIVEN Calgary (May 3, 2025)

For one day only, experience the largest indoor tour stop with 500 showcars and exhibitors. On May 3, head to the Olympic Oval for an exclusive one-day showcase. DRIVEN is a celebration of all things automotive, from bikes to trucks and even boats! Don’t miss out on this must-see showcase of Canadian car culture. Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $10-$25.

Otafest (May 16-18, 2025)

Born from a love of anime, Otafest started as a one-day film fest in 1999 and has grown into Calgary’s biggest anime celebration. From May 16-18, immerse yourself in Japanese pop culture! Cosplay your favourite character, pick up some new manga and explore the festival! Get the Friday pass for $58.69 or spring for the weekend experience for $74.42.

FunnyFest Comedy Festival (May 29-June 8, 2025)

Founded and produced by Stu Hughes, Funny Fest became a way to spread the “Gift of Laughter” showcasing comedy performers and delivering comedy seminars and workshops. The 25 anniversary show runs from May 29- June 8 and will feature 20 shows, 70 performers, six comedians per show with 11 themes. Entirely volunteer-run, the festival offers tickets starting at $16.94.

Lilac Festival (June 1, 2025)

What started as a small neighborhood celebration in 1989 became Calgary’s best free festival in 2006; it now marks the official start of summer. Head to Fourth Street on June 1, where six stages and more than 70 local musicians will help shake off the winter blues. Experience the creativity that defines the community. Find a new summer bag or favourite jam, discover a go-to patio for summertime drinks and enjoy local talent — all while taking in the smell of blooming lilacs.

Sports: Cavalry FC, Calgary Surge, Calgary Wild FC, Calgary Stampeders

While hockey and lacrosse start up, there are still plenty of sports to take in during the spring. Cavalry FC, the Calgary Surge, Calgary Wild FC and Calgary Stampeders have all released their schedules for their respective seasons and promise to put on an exciting stage to cheer on your local teams.