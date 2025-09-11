FROSH: A student’s guide to University District eats

By Vama Saini, September 11 2025—

Whether you’re pulling an all-nighter, celebrating after an exam or just grabbing a bite with friends, the University District offers a growing list of restaurants that balance comfort, quality and convenience, all within minutes of campus. Here are a few standouts that deserve a spot on your must-visit list.

Fuwa Fuwa

If you’ve never tried a soufflé pancake, Fuwa Fuwa — which means “fluffy fluffy” in Japanese — is the perfect introduction. Known as North America’s largest soufflé pancake and dessert café, Fuwa Fuwa specializes in pancakes that are light, airy and almost cloud-like. The magic starts with egg whites whipped to soft peaks, then gently cooked at a low temperature to achieve that signature bounce and melt-in-your-mouth texture. The result? A delicate cross between a soufflé and a traditional pancake.

While they’re technically a breakfast item, these pancakes work at any time of day. Treat yourself after a tough midterm, surprise a friend on their birthday or stop by for a weekend brunch you’ll be thinking about all week. For the ultimate pick-me-up, pair your pancakes with one of their specialty lattes. It’s comfort food with a side of aesthetic charm.

Canadian Brewhouse

Sometimes you just need a big plate of comfort food and a screen showing the game. Canadian Brewhouse delivers both, with a casual sports bar atmosphere perfect for hanging out after class or catching a Flames game with friends. The menu is stacked with pub classics — think wings, burgers and nachos — alongside a few unexpected twists.

It’s not just a nighttime spot either. I’ve camped out here for study sessions with a laptop and a plate of fries, and it’s surprisingly conducive to productivity (if you can resist watching the TVs). The late hours — open until 1 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends — make it an easy choice for both spontaneous meetups and planned celebrations.

Pho Pham

Affordable, flavour-packed and perfect for warming up on a cold Calgary day, Pho Pham has quickly become my go-to spot in University District. Their menu covers all the Vietnamese comfort food essentials: steaming bowls of pho, fresh spring rolls and hearty vermicelli dishes.

Don’t skip their bubble tea. It’s the best sweet treat for winding down after a long study session or powering you through an afternoon of back-to-back lectures. Whether you’re dining in or grabbing takeout, Pho Pham hits that sweet spot of quick service, generous portions and wallet-friendly pricing.

Final Tip: University District is constantly growing, so keep an eye out for new openings. But for now, these three spots are a solid starting point for when you want to eat well without straying far from campus.