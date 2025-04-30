A step-by-step guide for studying abroad from the U of C

By Ansharah Shakil, April 30 2025—

Studying abroad is a great way to experience personal and professional growth. This guide breaks down the essential steps to begin the process.

Planning your program

The number of study abroad programs offered by UCalgary is extensive. You can decide what best fits your needs based on your comfort level and desires — going on exchange for a semester or a year, going on a summer group study program, a research or internship program or even exploring online options.

Before you go abroad, you need to be in good academic standing and have completed at least one full academic year by the time you leave. You can narrow down the options that best interest you based on factors you consider most important — whether there’s a specific place you really want to go to or if you want to study in a language other than English, for example. Watching videos of campus tours and researching course options are some great ways to help you make a shortlist.

If you’re going for a group study program during the spring or summer, you have more flexibility, while those going on exchange often go abroad during their third or fourth years. Everyone is different, so keep in mind what you want to get out of this experience!

Talking to advisors

Once you’ve narrowed down your top program choices, the next step is to discuss the programs with the Study Abroad office and with your Faculty Advising office. With the Study Abroad office, you can get advice on choosing the right one for you. You can also discuss eligibility for programs to see which ones are viable for you. Global learning advisors each have specific programs they coordinate, so if you know which programs you’re interested in, you can find the advisor for that program on the Study Abroad website at the bottom of the program page. If your questions are more general, drop-in advising is also available.

With your Faculty Advising office, you can ask where going abroad would fit into your degree, how it would affect your graduation requirements and what kind of courses you should take abroad, which is key to making sure you’re on track for your degree while still being able to enjoy your time exploring a new city and country.

Applying for scholarships

This is a step that can be completed before or after you submit your application, but it is definitely something to be aware of if you’re thinking about going abroad! If you think funding is a barrier to partaking in study abroad, there are many pre-existing scholarships to help, in addition to regular student loans. Some of them can even be applied for and received before the abroad application deadline.

Something else to keep in mind is that if you’re going on an exchange program, you’ll be paying your home tuition fees rather than international fees. This can be a more economical option over group study programs because outside of travel costs, you’ll be paying the same tuition whether you were abroad or not, and won’t need to pay as much as regular international students at your host university do. That can also assist you if you’re considering going for your Master’s abroad, for instance.

Submitting an application

Global Learning Advisors can give you advice on filling out the application to go abroad, and online resources are also available here. Applications typically open in October for programs in the upcoming year, with priority deadlines in November for Spring and Summer programs and in January for Fall and Winter programs. But if you miss the priority deadline, programs with space will reopen for new applications on a first-come, first-considered basis until they fill up.

Preparing to go abroad

Steps for accepted students depend on the type of program you’re attending, but for all programs, you’ll have a few forms and registration to fill out, as well as a D2L module. If you’re going on exchange, you will also have to fill out an application for your host university, which your Global Learning Advisor will nominate you for, and wait for acceptance from your host university.

You’ll be provided with instructions on how to prepare for your experience well in advance of actually going, with opportunities to meet other students going abroad and learn from past students through events like planning sessions and in-person orientations before your departure.

Returning home

When you’ve returned home, if you’re coming back from exchange, you’ll check in on your transcripts and complete a course evaluation survey for your host university courses to transfer as UCalgary credits.

If you’re coming from a group study program, you’ll only have a questionnaire to fill out, as you will have earned credits towards one or two UCalgary courses taught by professors here, alongside other students. Group study programs are like regular spring and summer UCalgary courses, only taken abroad, so there won’t be a need for the transfer credit process.

Either way, the experience you had is something you can keep with you through volunteering with the Study Abroad office, joining Study Abroad alumni networks, or, if you want to, going abroad again.