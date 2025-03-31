A celebration of fun, safety and community: UCalgaryStrong

By Leigh Patrick, March 31 2025—

As classes wind down and finals approach, the UCalgaryStrong Festival is offering students a well-earned break. The air is filled with food and music as friends compete in games and bounce on inflatables. Beyond the festivities, this event carries a deeper purpose: providing a safe, inclusive and substance-free space for students to celebrate.

In a generation that has taken a noticeable stance on abstaining from alcohol, festivals like UCalgaryStrong are leading the way in redefining what it means to celebrate. With activities from games and live music to free massages and sensory-friendly spaces, the festival offers something for everyone.

This year, fan favourites like inflatables and photo booths will return, along with Hoopla Donuts and Village Ice Cream. Caricature artists and glitter tattoos will be on hand, along with arcade games and live music. Whether it’s games, food or body art, there’s something fun and exciting to engage in.

New additions this year include karaoke, a pancake breakfast — the perfect way to fuel up before a day packed with fun and de-stressing. There’s also a mocktail station featuring two unique flavours. The festival is expanding its food offerings, featuring Pita Pies from Doughlicious and birthday cake for its 10th anniversary. Food options will accommodate a range of dietary needs, including halal, vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy-free choices. If you’re hungry, there’s bound to be something you’ll want to try!

Another exciting addition this year is the festival passport. The passport guides students to four locations across campus. Collect stamps and submit your passport for a prize draw. But this isn’t your typical raffle — the goal is to create what organizer Rizwana Akbar calls “the best summer ever contest,” offering prizes that will help students kick off an unforgettable summer. Akbar highlights Slamfest tickets, Stampede tickets, gift cards to local eateries and University of Calgary swag as just a few of the potential prizes.

The success of the UCalgaryStrong Festival wouldn’t be possible without the support and collaboration of several key partners. Kinesiology and Active Living provide logistical support offering expertise on the Jack Simpson Gym’s setup and regulations. Student Wellness Services contributes harm reduction expertise. The festival’s co-chairs work alongside the Centre for Career and Personal Development to strengthen the event’s strategic leadership and ensure a focus on student well-being, while the Women’s Resource Centre supports quality outreach and volunteer initiatives. Additional support comes from the University of Calgary Recovery Centre and the Students’ Success Centre, along with other student-focused organizations.

Not only does the festival rely on organizations for collaboration, but this event relies heavily on volunteers. “It’s pretty much impossible for us to pull off this event without volunteer support,” Akbar said. In addition to being essential to the festival’s success, student volunteers provide a welcoming environment for those who may feel uncomfortable or anxious about attending alone, offering a chance to participate without the pressure of being solo.

“It’s a great opportunity for volunteers like that to come support the festival, volunteer with us, build a network, make some friends and get familiar with the campus community,” Akbar said.

As students increasingly favor substance-free celebrations, the festival offers a vital space to have fun, de-stress and connect with others. Studies show nearly 86 per cent of Gen Z value their mental health as much as their physical health when it comes to drinking. Many prefer to socialize in sober environments, valuing presence over alcohol as a social aid. According to Akbar, student feedback has shown an appreciation for having a substance-free place to celebrate the end of classes. The festival wraps up with a post-event ‘appy hour’ at the Campus Food Hub in Crowsnest Hall from 4 to 5 p.m., where students can grab a pita pie and a drink, such as water or soda. Harm reduction is one of the festival’s most impactful contributions. Several harm reduction stations will be set up at key access points, offering water, snacks, resources and fentanyl strips.

With so much to do, it’s impossible to cover it all, but when asked to sum up the festival in three words, Akbar said “community, fun, safe.” Given the range of activities, food and participation, that’s certainly a fair evaluation. Head to the Jack Simpson Gym and the Life Design Hub (MSC 171) on April 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy the festivities. It’s fun, free and the perfect way to wrap up the semester.