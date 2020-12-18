Theatre Calgary presents a digital performance of “A Christmas Carol”

By May Domingo, December 18 2020—

Theatre Calgary, a locally-established theatre company, had to innovate new ways to keep spreading their love for the arts despite the consequences of the pandemic. Their famous interpretation of A Christmas Carol is one of the most beloved productions in Calgary and is making history this year by being reimagined for viewing from the comfort of one’s home.

A Christmas Carol is a classic Christmas story written by Charles Dickens in 1843. The novella recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge. Amidst the cheer and the jolly of the holidays, the elder miser is first visited by the ghost of a past business partner after denying a Christmas dinner invitation and giving donations. His old partner warns him of the consequences of greed.

Soon, Scrooge is visited by the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. The elaborate descriptions of the settings as Scrooge is pulled into time by each ghost was executed beautifully in the in-person play. This year’s presentation will be delivered online, yet the theatre company promises a similarly wonderful experience.

One of the benefits of this: viewers do not have to travel outside of their homes, let alone drive into Calgary. Because this is a digital performance, the video is available to everyone who is interested as long as they have a Theatre Calgary account, which is free to make. This will be a great Christmas present for families you would not be able to see this year!

Adapted by playwright Geoffrey Simon Brown, this production will consist of three actors on the Max Bell Theatre stage and will be “live-to-tape,” according to Theatre Calgary. An 80-minute one act play that retells the original Charles Dickens story and shows the importance of generosity and family. Enjoy it this year, with your friends and family, in the safe warmth of your home.

Tickets are sold $25 per household, which can be bought using a Theatre Calgary account. Once a ticket is purchased, the play will be made available for five days of viewing. Tickets are made available Dec. 11 – Dec. 30.

Watch “A Christmas Carol” by buying your tickets here: Get Digital Access | Theatre Calgary.