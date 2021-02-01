It’s not too late to make a New Year’s resolution

By Serena Sajan, February 1 2021 —

It is officially one month into 2021! Although we couldn’t leave the pandemic behind in 2020, we can adopt some resolutions that will make this year better than the last. Even if we are just sitting at home, there are many ways to achieve a better version of ourselves. And, we’ve tried 2021 on for size, so now that we know what we’re up against, here are five easy New Year’s resolutions you can keep to improve your 2021:

Read recreationally

As university students and professionals, we often only have time to read textbooks and academic articles. This can drain our energy and leave us unmotivated. It is important to read a little bit of fiction or an easy motivational book that can spark your imagination or inspire the new you. Reading for fun, just for 20-30 minutes each day, can be a great stress management tool as well!

Write down what you are thankful for

Keeping a gratitude journal is an amazing way to shift your mindset. You do not need an actual journal — you can take a notepad or use the Notes app on your phone and list 5-10 things you are grateful for. Doing this every day has been proven to improve your happiness level and increase your positivity. Stay consistent, and it will become easier as time goes on!

Drink more water

Did you know that you should be drinking at least 2L of water every single day? The best way to try and achieve this benchmark is to buy a 2L water bottle and set reminders. This will hopefully increase your water intake and keep you hydrated. If you are already drinking lots of water, then you are already ahead of the game. Remember, hydration is the key to a healthier you!

Spend less time on social media

Undoubtedly, social media is a huge part of our lives. It can be so entertaining, yet it can also have negative impacts on our mental health. Try to reduce the amount of time you spend on social media. If you are already spending more than three hours per day on social media platforms, reduce that to two. Taking baby steps is key to staying consistent. Another great habit is to stop checking social media first thing in the morning, since it can impact your motivation. Hopefully, this resolution will give you more time to do resolution number one!

Try something new this year

This can entail anything. You can try out a new exercise, participate in a student club or learn how to play chess like Beth from The Queen’s Gambit — the possibilities are endless! Although there is a pandemic, it should not stop you from experiencing what life has to offer. Look for opportunities, search for new hobbies and step outside of your comfort zone because there will be no growth while remaining in it. You never know what you may fall in love with or get better at!

The only way to manifest “new year, new me” is to make some real changes. 2021 will be what you make of it, and by taking simple steps, it could be your best year yet!