Meet your mayoral candidates: Jan Damery

By Sophia Lopez, October 6 2021—

Calgary’s next municipal general election takes place on Oct. 18, and 27 candidates are running for mayor this year.

Jan Damery is a passionate economist with extensive experience in and out of Canada by engaging communities and bringing them together. Since 1990, Damery has called Calgary her home and intends on making it a more exciting and attractive city.

One of the things Damery mentioned was her support of vaccination passports. Damery believes showing proof of vaccination will lead Calgary in the right direction when it comes to recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a provincial government that is not taking action, that’s putting all of us at risk,” said Damery. “It’s about leadership, there’s science behind this. We know that in rooms of all vaccinated people there is less transmission — so this keeps all of us safe.”

When it comes to the Green Line, Damery believes it is essential for Calgarians, as it provides more accessibility throughout the city while managing our carbon footprint.

“I’m one of the only candidates who has actually built infrastructure,” said Damery. “We have been talking about the Green Line for a number of years, it’s just been delayed by this existing Council.”

Damery plans on generating 80,000 jobs in Calgary by 2030. She wants to achieve this by being honest with the city, advocating for more investments and making an effort to help reduce red tape for businesses.

“We need consistency, transparency and regulations,” she said. “We have so much uncertainty right now, people are not investing. We need to have a constructive relationship with the province.”

Damery discussed how her step-children moving away from the city has inspired her to run for mayor, as she aims to make Calgary as vibrant and energizing as it used to be when she first moved to the city.

“We are at a time of change in our city,” said Damery. “This is about choosing the right leader, and I believe I’m the right leader to bring people together.”

The safety of Calgary streets was brought up by Damery, and she believes that more needs to be done to ensure Calgary is a safe place for, specifically young women, to be in.

“We are not a safe city for women,” said Damery. “We have girls and women walking around with bear spray. This is the opportunity to make sure we are bringing these issues to the table and that we create a safe and equitable city.”

Although not possible for the federal elections, the University of Calgary’s Students’ Union has advocated for advanced polling stations on campus for the municipal elections, and students are now able to vote on campus on Oct. 4 and 5. Damery emphasized the importance of young people voting in these elections, and how their voices need to be heard in order for them to see Calgary flourish into one that they will wish to stay in.

“It’s so fundamental for our young, 18 and over, to have their voice heard,” she said. “And the single most important way to do that is by voting. Get engaged in the process, do the research.”



The municipal general election will take place on Oct. 18, 2021. The University of Calgary will have advanced polling stations on campus at the Dining Centre on Oct. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. For more information on Jan Damery or the other mayoral candidates, you can find their contact information here.