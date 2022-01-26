Five essential style accessories that elevate every outfit

By Aymen Sherwani, January 26 2022—

An outfit is so much more than a shirt, pants, shoes and a jacket. Whether you identify as a girl, gay, they or even just a straight man, accessories are the overlooked components of your outfits that almost always add that extra oomph to the way you present yourself on a day-to-day basis. The best thing about them is that they are both low-maintenance and versatile.

Even if you happened to be wearing a hoodie and sweatpants, you would look positively expensive with the right accessories. Those same pieces can be repeated not only on the days where you feel shiny and polished but also on those where you’re bordering on hobo-chic and manage to turn it into an off-duty model look instead.

Most importantly, they help you develop a little bit of a statement look that is unique to you. Here are some basic essentials you can — but are not limited to — try out.

Invest in a statement watch:

Whether you’re for multi-purpose smartwatches or classic analog timepieces, having a watch on your wrist is an absolute must for a couple of reasons if you’re in class or at work. Obviously, everyone can tell the time on their smartphones now but does it look good to be the kind of person that’s looking at their phone all the time?

Instead, a quick glance at your wristwatch tells everyone around you that you not only value their time but also your own. On top of that, the wristwatch is probably the only accessory that is more of a symbol of who you are as a person rather than something to complement your outfit — despite that, it does both. If you’re looking for a more masculine watch, try not to go for the flashier and complicated-looking watches as it’s harder to wear them on a day-to-day basis.

Expensive is not always more fashionable. Leave the social peacocking to people who think good style is something that can be bought and opt for a more minimalist and neutral-toned piece instead.

A personal recommendation of mine — if you tend to get bored of repetition — is to get two or three watch straps for a single statement watch. If you’re an AppleWatch user, it’s time to look into some more fashionable options and leave the sports band for working out.

One of my favourite classic watches is the Rosefield Boxy XS White Sunray Mesh Gold, which is 23k gold plated and has the option of switching between metal, mesh and leather straps — some of which come in vegan leather options.

Personalize your tech:

On top of customizing your smartwatch, why not go the extra mile and match up your phone and headphone cases too? I’m the type of person who loves consistency in every aspect of my life so my iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all have deep midnight blue cases that make me feel calm and also pair well with the colour palette of my wardrobe.

Amazon and Otterbox cases are always a great, inexpensive option to achieve a clean-cut style but Maison de Sabre leather phone and AirPods — which give you the option to engrave your initials in gold or silver lettering — are revolutionizing tech-related style.

Two stylistically versatile bags:

There are many people that love bag collections — others could not be bothered to have an entire closet full of them. More power to both of these types of people. While I would suggest having at least one clutch, regular handbag, tote and a small crossbody — that may not be accessible for everyone to achieve.

Instead, zero in on two distinct bags in your life — one for school/work and one for everything else like for brunch or coffee dates. I personally hold the belief that the bag(s) you take to work or class should never be brought outside of these places, especially if an alternative bag is more appropriate.

For work and school, you can never go wrong with a large, structured bag in black, white, neutrals or anything that agrees with your personal colour palette — opt for something large enough to fit your laptop but small enough to not distract from the rest of your outfit.

Outside these environments, you pretty much have free reign over the bag you want to accessorize with — if you ask me, designer brands matter less than successfully capturing an aesthetic. Oftentimes, you’ll be better off with a couple of $60 bags from ALDO that meet your stylistic needs more than an overused $2,600 Louis Vuitton Alma BB handbag that you struggle to pair with your wardrobe. Your accessories should complement you, not the other way around.

Simple and minimalistic jewelry:

Coco Chanel was to have said that “before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” Thus, the common misconception that accessorizing with jewelry is complicated and excessive was born.

This could not be further from the truth, given that you understand what suits you. Also, Chanel was a Nazi and that devalues anything she could have possibly said about style. You need is a good pair of earrings, a simple cuff, maybe a ring and a simple-yet-elegant necklace that you love enough to wear on a day-to-day basis.

Here is where I would personally opt for more expensive or designer pieces because I can rely on them to last longer than anything I purchase from H&M or a local drop shipper that says their pieces are unique but you can also find them on AlieXpress. My personal favourite jewelry brands are Mejuri, Awe Inspired, and Nominal — the last of which also features jewelry and accessories for men who like dark and matte themes in their wardrobe.

When paired together, these small and simple pieces will have the biggest impact on your wardrobe — especially if, like me, you’re the type of person that couldn’t be bothered to dress up if you’re already struggling to get out of bed for your 9 a.m. class but still want to look presentable.