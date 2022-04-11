Gauntlet Mixtape Vol 9: The BSD that never was

By Valery Perez, Megan Koch, Ramiro Bustamante Torres, Sophie Janos, Sophia Lopez, Logan Jaspers, Julieanne Acosta and Namratha Badawadagi, April 11 2022—

The semester is almost over and it’s time to celebrate! The party doesn’t stop even if Bermuda Shorts Day (BSD) does. Dance the night away and forget about all your exam woes by listening to the Gauntlet’s April Playlist — The BSD that never was.

VALERY’S PICKS: VISUALS EDITOR

“Yard” by Goldlink:

This not-so-subtle throwback to Murder She Wrote makes my small little Caribbean heart so happy and I will always whine it out when it comes on.

“Rasputin” by Boney M.:

My knees may be crackin’ and lackin’ BUT I will always squat for this banger.

“Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” by Will Smith:

This song slaps as hard as Will.

“La Mama de la Mama” by El Alfa:

Listen. MILFs and GILFs need love too! And this song makes sure they get that love and recognition they deserve.

MEGAN’S PICKS: VISUALS EDITOR

“Big Booty” by Gucci Mane ft. Megan Thee Stallion:

I dunno what it is, but this song makes me want to shake my booty. So, it seems fitting.

“Later Bitches DNF Remix” by The Prince Karma, DNF:

What better way to send off the end of the semester than shouting out “later bitches” as you’re heading off of campus?

“You Should Be Dancing” by Bee Gees:

You just made it through one of the most confusing, difficult and “unprecedented” academic years. You really should be dancing.

RAMIRO’S PICKS: LAYOUT EDITOR

“Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira feat. Wyclef Jean:

If I hear this song within a 500 metre radius of me, I will be running to the source of it and my hips will be moving with Shakira’s.

“Shake Your Groove Thing” by Peaches & Herb:

Something about the music from the disco era really calls to me. If this or any disco song starts playing, I will be dancing like Goofy did when he went back to college.

“Level Up” by Ciara:

Ciara knew what she was doing with this song. The rhythm is perfect to just jump on the dance floor and let loose.

SOPHIE’S PICKS: VOLUNTEER

“Good Ones” by Charli XCX:

This song is a total banger featuring a modern take on ’80s pop music. Honestly, this track is so fun you could just play it on repeat for the entire party and I don’t think there would be any complaints. Truly iconic if you ask me.

“Nobody” by Mitski:

I know what you’re thinking — isn’t this song kind of depressing? Well yes, but that does not negate the fact that it’s also an absolute bop that you can’t help but groove to. It’s perfect for having a “crying in the club” moment.

“Cause I’m God Girl” by HyunA feat. Jung Il-hoon:

Alternatively titled “Roll Deep,” this song is a fierce confidence booster. It’s catchy and addictive with a hot beat drop that definitely makes me feel some type of way.

SOPHIA’S PICKS: NEWS EDITOR

“Fireball” by Pitbull:

I mean if you don’t bust it down when you hear this, why did you even go out in the first place?

“Throw Dat Ass in a Circle” by Lil Ronny Motha F:

This song is a classic. It clearly discusses the proper movements you must perform at any given time — especially at BSD.

“Safaera” by Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy, Ñengo Flow:

It’s been two years and this song is still on my “On Repeat” playlist on Spotify. At this point, it’ll never get old.

LOGAN’S PICKS: VOLUNTEER

“Cities in Dust” by Siouxsie and the Banshees:

Icy synth stabs and apocalyptically haunting singing — with a song as cold as this one, you’d probably have a hard time thinking it’s about Pompeii until you listen to the lyrics.

“Girlfriend is Better” by Talking Heads:

Who woulda thought that David Byrne woulda won the war on sense in just five minutes?

“Thela Hun Ginjeet” by King Crimson:

The second-biggest surprise about King Crimson’s 1981 album Discipline was that they had returned after seven years to become a New Wave dance-rock outfit. The biggest surprise of Discipline is that they were so good at it.

“Blue Monday” by New Order:

What hasn’t been said about this one? It’s THE dance song!

JULIEANNE’S PICKS: NEWS EDITOR

“Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee:

You wanna feel something again? Try this song.

“When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls:

This is the song to listen to while you’re getting ready before you go out.

“Ain’t Shit” by Doja Cat:

A little bit slower than the other songs but nonetheless, just as good.

NAMRATHA’S PICKS: VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR

“Culo” by Pitbull, Lil Jon:

Mr. 305 blesses us again with this masterpiece.

“Yo Voy (ft. Daddy Yankee)” by Zion & Lennox:

Perfect for your inner Maddy Perez (or Alexa Demie, both are icons tbh).

“Music sounds better with you” by Neil Frances:

If you’re tired of crying in the club, turn this on and you’ll be all smiles in no time.