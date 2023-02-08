Gauntlet Mixtape Vol. 14: Alter-Ego

By Namratha Badawadagi, Sophia Lopez, Julieanne Acosta, Eula Mengullo, Sheroog Kubur, Ava Zardynezhad, Valery Perez, Megan Koch, Ramiro Bustamante Torres, February 8 2023—

You’ve all heard of the saying “New year, new me,” but how many of you have committed to its instructions entirely?

Of course, not all of us want to flip our lives upside down and this is where alter-egos come into play.

Beyonce had Sasha Fierce, Nicki Minaj had Roman Zolanski, Eminem had Slim Shady … we could go on and on.

Now that the new year is upon us, there’s no better time to experiment with your identity. And if you’re struggling for inspiration, give our playlist a listen.

SOPHIA’S PICK: EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

“Glamorous” by Fergie, Ludacris

This song just transports me to a fantasy where I’m wearing a matching velvet zip-up and low-rise pants, with huge mom sunglasses and chunky flip flops — and obviously poppin’ champagne as miss Fergie says. You’ll hear my alter ego smacking gum and aggressively typing with my acrylic nails from miles away when this song is on.

JULIEANNE’S PICK: NEWS EDITOR

“Still into You” by Paramore

Want feel like 13-year-old me trying to be cool? This is it — and honestly, it’s a vibe I want to bring back.

EULA’S PICKS: NEWS EDITOR

“Good Form” by Nicki Minaj

I’ve always loved her songs since Super Bass and this one gives me an immediate confidence boost whenever I hear it. It’s also an effective pump-up workout song. (Also the fact that I’ve seen so many TikTok edits of badass women to this song really ties into that).

“Moment 4 Life” by Nicki Minaj, Drake

This one is a classic in my opinion — it gives me so much nostalgia. A throwback song to the easier times of not having too many responsibilities.

SHEROOG’S PICKS: ARTS & SCIENCE EDITOR

“Blackout” by Breathe Carolina

My alter ego straightens her hair every morning into the perfect bang swoop while playing this album cover to cover. This strikes the perfect balance between being offensively 2010 while also being a good song.

“DONTTRUSTME” by 3OH!3

I don’t condone this song or it’s lyrics. That being said “Tell your boyfriend if he says he’s got beef that I’m a vegetarian and I ain’t scared of him” is the hardest lyric of all time.

“Shake It” by Metro Station

A Canadian classic.

AVA’S PICK: OPINIONS & HUMOUR EDITOR

“That’s Not My Name” by The Ting Tings

I don’t think I have a phonetically complex name — yet somehow, it’s always mispronounced. Now, I would normally correct people, but when I’m picking up Dominos in my sweats at 11:45 p.m., that’s the last thing I want to do. So my alter ego is actually the persona I’ve created around my anagrammatic pseudonym, which I use in situations such as this. They’re an Aquarius dog-person who lacks the timorous air that comes with wearing braces for the entirety of their tween and teen years.

VALERY’S PICKS: VISUALS EDITOR

“Thot Shit” by Megan Thee Stallion

No matter what the alter ego, the booty shakes regardless.

“Jimmy, Renda-Se” by Tom Zé

In another dimension I am 110 per cent, I am a secret government spy working undercover to tear apart governments, build empires, and assassinate emperors. Sadly, in this dimension, all I can do is watch the 10/10 movie “The Man from U.N.C.L.E” and live through them.

“DESPECHÁ” by ROSALÍA

Alter ego number three is a hot European girl dancing on yacht, sipping margaritas and gin while all I worry about is getting the world’s best tan.

MEGAN’S PICK: VISUALS EDITOR

“Jordan Belfort” by Wes Walker, Dyl

I am anything from rich, and I feel bad for not giving my dog the last chip in my bowl. I could never illegally play the system to get a butt-ton of money and do drugs. But…my alter-ego likes to pretend she’s a horrible, rich, White man.

RAMIRO’S PICKS: LAYOUT EDITOR

“Read My Mind” by The Killers

My alter-ego is some teen stuck in the Midwest trying to get out of the proverbial town. This song really brings back memories and is definitely a staple of the Aughts.

“First Date” by blink-182

Would an angsty teen playlist be complete without pop-punk band, blink-182? No, and I will be jamming to this in some basement or garage.

“Holiday” by Green Day

The life-changing impact Green Day had is unforgettable. They were the blueprint for so many youths, speaking the inner thoughts of misunderstood hooligans.

NAMRATHA’S PICKS: VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR

“Break the Ice” by Britney Spears

My alter ego is a mysterious, mischievous, cool girl — and her backstory is the plot of this song’s music video.

“Murder She Wrote” by Chaka Demus & Pliers

I’ve got absolutely no rhythm, two left feet, and a knack for missing the beat to every song I listen to. That doesn’t stop me from hitting the dance floor when this song comes on though.