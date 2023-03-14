Ranking every Netflix reality dating show I’ve watched

By Nimra Amir, March 14 2023—

It was recently the season of love and what’s a better representation of love than Netflix reality dating shows? Whether you’re single, dating, or in a complicated situationship — everyone can enjoy Netflix reality dating shows. So, I have ranked all the Netflix reality dating shows I’ve watched to help guide your guilty pleasure viewing.

Singles Inferno — 5/5

Singles Inferno is a South Korean reality dating game show hosted by singer and Super Junior member Cho Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, actress Lee Da-hee and comedian Hong Jin-kyung. The show follows a group of singles living in tents who must cook their own food, gather their own water and participate in physical strength-based competitions. To escape the inferno and spend a night in paradise — a hotel — the singles must successfully match with other singles. But it is only when the singles are in paradise that they can disclose personal information like age and occupation.

Singles Inferno does what no other Netflix reality dating game show does — it feels like the best version of reality. Unlike the regular cast of dramatic singles who make the best attempt at going viral on the show, Singles Inferno features a cast of singles who, despite their flaws, are mature in their best attempt at forming genuine connections. It is the maturity that makes the show feel like the best version of reality even while entertaining.

Too Hot to Handle — 4/5

Too Hot to Handle is an American-British reality dating game show hosted by virtual assistant “Lana.” The show follows a group of singles living in a villa who must not participate in any sexual contact including self-gratification — with the monetary prize being reduced any time they do.

Too Hot to Handle does exactly what you would expect from a Netflix reality dating game show. It is loud, it is flashy and it is fake — but most importantly, it is entertaining and sometimes, that is all you need. Of course, as the seasons roll out, the format has become predictable but if you watch a season over a weekend when you do not mind your brain rotting from consuming the most on-brand Netflix reality dating game show for the few hours of meaningless entertainment then the show is perfect.

Indian Matchmaking — 3/5

Indian Matchmaking is an Indian reality dating show hosted by “Mumbai’s top matchmaker” Sima Taparia — or Sima Aunty as she is more respectfully known. The show follows a group of singles in the process of modern arranged marriages with Taparia as the matchmaker.

There is no denying that Indian Matchmaking is problematic but there is also no denying that it’s is entertaining. If anything, making fun of Taparia and some of her clients because they are problematic is the most entertaining part.

Love is Blind — 3/5

Love Is Blind is an American reality dating game show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The show follows a group of singles living in a house who must go through various dates behind a screen. To leave the house, the singles must get engaged. But it is only when they are engaged that the singles see each other.

Despite the wholesome premise, Love is Blind has ended up being problematic because of the singles on the show who not only deeply care about their partner’s appearance but then vocalize their feelings about their partner and their partner’s appearance in the most immature ways possible. It is quite literally a trainwreck you can not look away from.

Terrace House: Boys & Girls in the City — 2/5

Terrace House: Boys & Girls in the City is a Japanese reality dating show hosted by Yukiko Ehara, Reina Triendl, Yoshimi Tokui, Azusa Babazono, Ryota Yamasato, Ayumu Mochizuki and Kentaro. The show follows a group of singles living in an apartment.

If Terrace House: Boys & Girls in the City sounds boring, it’s because it is. Despite constant interruptions of the seven hosts of the show to microanalyze the most mundane drama of the group, it remained boring throughout the whole season.

Love Never Lies — 1/5

Love Never Lies is a Spanish reality dating game show hosted by singer Monica Naranjo. The show follows a group of couples who must participate in an eye-scanning lie detector — with the monetary prize being reduced every time a lie is told.

All of the toxic couples on Love Never Lies needed to break up, but instead, remained toxic couples on national television. There is so much second-hand embarrassment that I literally could not even finish a single episode.