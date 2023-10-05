By Daman Singh, Dylan Carrasco, Valery Perez, Jessica Williamson, Ramiro Bustamante Torres, Ansharah Shakil, Joceyln Hadford, Mihret Yirgeta, Dianne Miranda and Reyam Jamaleddine, October 5 2023—

Leaves changing and falling down, leaf-crunching walks in the cool and crisp air, pumpkin spice lattes, the start of sweater season, bonfires. The Gauntlet Mixtape Vol 19. Autumn Hours is the perfect playlist to enjoy the little moments in autumn — whether it may be soaking in the changing scenery, or simply being cuddled up with a warm soft blanket, a good book and the scent of a spiced vanilla candle.

DAMAN: VISUALS EDITOR

DYLAN: VOLUNTEER

VALERY: OPINIONS & HUMOUR EDITOR

“Welcome Home” by Radical Face A junior-high classic for me. The blowing wind and clapping hands really get me into a crunchy leaf-time mood.

“Unbelievers” by Vampire Weekend Vampire Weekend has always been the embodiment of fall for me. A song by them is a must in my books. This one is one of my favourites but anything from “Modern Vampires of the City” or “Vampire Weekend” is autumn vibes to the max.

“Library Magic” by The Head And The Heart Fall and reading go hand in hand. This whimsical song gets me in a cozy mood and makes me want to power through my incredibly long TBR with a hot cup of coffee and my coziest sweater.



JESS: VOLUNTEER

RAMIRO: LAYOUT EDITOR

“Como La Flor” by Selena The vibes from the song really feel like the end of a summer romance and needing to let go to keep going. The start of fall always feels like it something needs to end for me, so this one really speaks to me.

“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas The lyrics really say how it’d be better to be somewhere warmer. I enjoy fall as much as the next person but sometimes it gets too cold too fast and I really miss summer.

“Supercut” by Lorde A big theme of fall for me is nostalgia. It’s when school starts and you see all your friends. Who else but Lorde to write a song about all the best moments being a memory.



ANSHARAH: ARTS & SCIENCE EDITOR

“Tonight, Tonight” by The Smashing Pumpkins The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most autumn bands to ever exist.

“Francis Forever” by Mitski Autumn really does come when you’re not yet done, with the summer passing by.

“There She Goes” by The La’s This song is full of lots of cozy fall vibes and is perfect for the beginning of the new season.



JOCELYN: VOLUNTEER

MIHRET: VOLUNTEER

“Work Song” by Hozier We all know Hozier is a lyrical genius, but something about the imagery this particular song evokes reminds me of autumn, dark cool days with dirt paths covered in fallen leaves. Kind of like the perfect Halloween night.



DIANNE: VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR

“Crow Song by Haley Heynderickx, Max Garcia Conover It is the perfect song to contemplate the small significant moments of life that bring both joy and sorrow and in many cases, the union of both. “Crow Song” speaks to this creation of a full, real life.

“Re:Stacks” by Bon Iver This song means a lot to me, I have a tattoo inspired by this song. It never fails to bring this sense of warmth and contentment — feelings I often associate with autumn — that understanding and realizing that sometimes, we need to sit through the sadness and take some with you — this is what makes us whole.

“Dream Sweet in Sea Major” by Miracle Musical Leaves falling and changing colour remind me of how this song speaks of the beauty of living and dreaming, despite being in the face of mortality or the knowledge that all things end.



REYAM: VOICES EDITOR