Wild Rivers shine at Calgary Folk Fest

By Josie Simon, August 6 2024—

On July 26 at the 45th Calgary Folk Music Festival, Toronto indie trio Wild Rivers took the ATB Main Stage at Prince’s Island Park, delivering a performance that seamlessly blended nostalgia with modern appeal. Their 7:35 p.m. set, coinciding with the release of their third studio album, “Never Better”, transformed the concert into an unexpected album launch party, adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

Wild Rivers, comprised of Khalid Yassein, Devan Glover and Andrew Oliver, showcased a musical chemistry that belies their relatively young years. Their sound, a fusion of pop, rock, indie and folk influences, created an intimate and expansive atmosphere.

The setlist was a well-curated mix of crowd favourites and new material. Familiar tunes like “Thinking ‘Bout Love” and “Speak Too Soon” had the audience singing along, while the newly released “Never Better” tracks offered a fresh perspective on the band’s evolving sound. The performance of “Wandering Child” was memorable, capturing the essence of youthful exploration and uncertainty.

Photo by Daman Singh

What stood out most about Wild Rivers’ performance was their ability to create a space where introspection and celebration could coexist. Their lyrics, touching on the complexities of navigating one’s twenties and the uncharted territories of adulthood, were delivered with a wisdom that belied their years. Yet, their music also had a palpable sense of joy and optimism, an embrace of the mysteries of the future.

Since their self-titled debut in 2016, the band’s growth was evident in songs like “Neon Stars” and “Anyways, I Love You.” These tracks, along with others from their sophomore album “Sidelines” (co-produced with Peter Katis, known for his work with The National and Sharon van Etten), showcased a maturity in songwriting and arrangement that captivated the audience.

Wild Rivers’ stage presence was equally impressive. Their playful interactions with the audience added an element of childlike joy to the proceedings. This approach transformed what could have been a standard festival set into something more akin to a cozy campfire gathering, creating a sense of community among the audience.

The band’s instrumental prowess was on full display throughout the set. Yassein’s guitar work provided a solid foundation for the group’s sound, while Glover’s vocals added depth and emotion to each song. Oliver’s versatile percussion kept the energy high, even during the more reflective moments of the performance.

Photo by Daman Singh

Ultimately, Wild Rivers’ set at the Calgary Folk Music Festival was a testament to their growing artistry and potential. The band’s skillful combination of nostalgic elements with a contemporary sound and their captivating stage presence indicate that they are a band on the rise.

As they continue to evolve and refine their craft, imagining what heights they might reach in the coming years is exciting. For now, they have certainly given the Calgary audience a performance to remember, full of heart, skill and the promise of even greater things to come.