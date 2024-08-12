Folk Festival Saturday Recap 

By Dianne Miranda, Ansharah Shakil, August 9, 2024—

Four days of varied and incredible live music at Prince’s Island Park meant attendees were spoiled for choice with all the artists performing each day. One of the most jam-packed days was Saturday, where both the concerts and sessions had plenty to offer. A few of our favourites from Saturday are below.

Ansharah’s Picks

What’s Going On: Miko Marks, Leon Timbo, Etran de L’Air

American singer Miko Marks led this session with a bubbly, joyful spirit, introducing American singer Leon Timbo and Agadez-based musical band Etran de L’Air. Marks said this session was going to be unconventional and organic, and those are two words that describe this three-way collaboration perfectly. Etran de L’Air’s relentlessly absorbing and unforgettably beautiful melodies were perfectly suited to Marks and Timbo’s gorgeous vocals.

What’s Going On: Miko Marks // Photo by Daman Singh

Marks met Timbo in Nashville, when she went to support one of her friends at a cafe and Timbo was on stage. She later ran up to him and told him how the song he performed touched her. The best way to describe Timbo’s music is exactly how Marks described him: that he’s anointed with a gift, with the ability to touch a soul and reach down deep.

What’s Going On: Leon Timbo // Photo by Daman Singh

This was Timbo’s first time in Calgary, and he won the entire audience over in seconds with his moving lyrics and soothing voice. Timbo’s vocals alongside Marks’s charismatic stage presence and Etran de L’Air’s spirited music made this session one of the best Folk Festival had to offer on Saturday.

Dianne’s Picks

L’omelette at National Stage 4

L’omelette’s morning concert was one that was unplanned in my day, yet it was one of the most memorable I attended. I walked into the Calgary-based band’s individual set shortly after they had started and found it incredibly hard to leave, even wanting more after their set ended.

L’omelette// Photo by Daman Singh

With their emotionally and rhythmically-charged songs and showcase of numerous talents, such as saxophone solos with a sprinkle of guitar and synth, like many of those in the crowd, this early morning session was just the right boost of energy that made me forget I needed caffeine (but reminded me of breakfast).

The 45-minute long concert led by frontwoman Megs Benedict along with guitarist Alex Klipper, bassist Matthew Lowe and drummer Peter Cormier felt like a cardio workout session put on for the audience to join and mimic their dancing and jumping. They brought in the same energy of their songs like the breezy pop of “what day of the week is it anyway?” or their new single released on June 7 “fast fashion fascist”, singing in thrifted bright construction safety vests.

L’omelette was a highlight from this year’s Calgary Folk Music Festival showcasing Calgary’s local talents. To follow L’omellete’s always vivacious, thought-provoking and emotionally honest music, visit their website, Instagram or TikTok.

Reckoning Ball

Leith Ross, Odie Leigh and Allegra Krieger — three names of incredibly talented singer-songwriters that came together for a session at Altitude Communications Stage 2. All three artists, with their diverse talents, styles and vibes, performed at an intimate stage captivating the dynamic audience present.

Reckoning Ball: Odie Leigh//Photo by Dianne Miranda

The three took turns providing an interesting, yet balanced, rollercoaster of song choices — from the cathartic “To Learn” by Ross to the scratchy, head-bopping rhythms of “No Doubt” by Leigh to finally the electric blissful nothingness of “Lingering” by Krieger. Each of them played four songs, showcasing their discography and even a special cover of one of Ross’ current favourite songs, “Blessed the Telephone” by Labi Siffre.

Reckoning Ball : Allegra Krieger // Photo by Dianne Miranda

This theme of unexpected transitions between the artists continued throughout their session, leaving the crowd anticipating what will happen next — whether that’s being left with tears because of Leith’s songs, mouth open from the emotionally powerful lyricism of Krieger or being filled with the energy to move with the melody from Leigh’s tracks.

Reckoning Ball : Leith Ross // Photo by Dianne Miranda

What initially seemed like a contrasting trio of artists, Reckoning Ball, hosted by Ross, was the perfect start of our busy, event-packed Saturday and set a certain simultaneous calmness and excitement for the rest of the day.