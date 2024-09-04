Calgary Hidden Gems: Plant, the most demure plant store in Calgary 

By Alena Chorney, September 4 2024—

Inglewood is one of those neighborhoods that feels like you could find anything in. From niche record stores to aesthetically pleasing diners, a person can find practically whatever they want in this area of Calgary. This makes it the perfect place for the plant store, Plant. Though the name itself is quite simplistic, this store has pretty much anything for the avid gardener and those unsure of where to begin. Tying back in with the name, the outside appearance does not give too much evidence of the burst of nature lying inside, as it leans more toward a brick and monochromatic look. It does add to the whole experience with its subtlety, as it feels like more of a find if one happens to just stumble upon it.

Once inside, you’re immediately greeted with plants everywhere. Succulents and cacti and ferns, Oh my! There truly is something for everyone here. They lean more into the plant side than the flowers, but they still showcase their gorgeous floral arrangements and various potted flowers. Going further, the plethora of green is broken up by the occasional display of plant-adjacent items. They have a great selection of cards, tote bags and candles, both plant-related and non. The most abundant item, besides the physical plants themselves, are the pots. They have varying sizes and designs, ranging from your everyday terracotta pots to ones shaped like popcorn buckets. Moving to the back of the store, you’ll find most of the cacti and succulents mixed in with their larger pots.

Their actual plant selection is also quite diverse. They have the more “traditional” looking cacti and succulents, while also carrying a more unique variety of plants such as venus fly traps. The potted plants themselves are on the more affordable side, with smaller ones starting from $5. These smaller, more inexpensive ones are a great starting point for those getting into gardening, as they are easy to take care of and are pretty low risk if something does go wrong. Traveling back up into the store, this is where you’ll find the floral arrangements. They also have already-made terrariums, both plant-heavy and floral. Mixed in this section is where you’ll find packets of seeds as well, for those more focused on the actual gardening itself. The last part of the store contains more selection of medium-sized ferns and more plant-adjacent items such as gardening books.

This again is what makes Plant such a versatile store, as it can be a starting point or a place to continue one’s journey with plants. At the very back is their workshop area where they arrange the different plants themselves, so you can also get a little glimpse of the work that goes into their business.

The overall energy of Plant is very welcoming and homey with large windows and soft lighting. It is a perfect place to visit on the weekend, as it never gets too crowded, making it a pleasant experience in every way. Plant is located at 1327 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0T2, directly across from Servus Credit Union bank. If you’re ever in the Inglewood area, it is a must-visit shop!

For more information about the store, visit their website.