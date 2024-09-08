FROSH 2024: Your guide to academic-life balance

By Josie Simon, September 8 2024—

Balancing academic success with personal well-being can be a challenge for many students. However, with the right strategies, you can excel in your studies while caring for yourself. Here are 10 practical tips to help you develop good student habits and prioritize self-care:

1. Active listening in class

Instead of zoning out during lectures, try to engage with what your instructor is saying. Take notes, ask questions and consider how the new information connects to your already-learned information. It might seem like more work at first, but trust me, it will save you time when studying later.

2. Digital calendar for organization

Our phones are always with us, so why not put them to good use? Download a calendar app and start scheduling everything — from assignment deadlines to study sessions. You can even set reminders to alert you before important events or tasks.

3. Regular “Free Days”

Pick one day a month when you don’t do schoolwork. Use this time to relax, hang out with friends or do something you love. It may feel weird at first, but having this break will help you focus better when you study.

4. The Pomodoro Technique

Try the Pomodoro Technique when studying. This is a fancy name for a simple idea: study for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. After four rounds of this, take a longer break. It’s a great way to stay focused without burning out.

5. Create your ideal study spot

Find a quiet, comfortable place where you can concentrate, such as a corner of your room or a spot in the library. Ensure it’s well-lit, equipped with a suitable chair and desk, and free from distractions to maximize your focus and productivity.

6. Prioritize sleep

Get enough sleep. I know, easier said than done. But seriously, aim for seven-nine hours a night. Your brain needs rest to process all that information you’re learning. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day, even on weekends.

7. Regular physical activity

Exercise isn’t just good for your physical health — it’s also great for your brain! Find a way to move that you enjoy, whether it’s dancing, hiking or playing a sport. Even a short walk can help clear your mind and reduce stress.

8. Stay connected

Connect with others. Don’t isolate yourself in your studies. Make time to hang out with friends, call your family, or join a club. A support network is important for your mental health and can improve your academic performance.

9. Be kind to yourself

Nobody’s perfect, so avoid harsh self-criticism when things don’t go as planned. Learn from setbacks, then move forward, treating yourself with the same compassion you’d offer a good friend.

Remember, becoming a successful student is a journey, not a destination, so be patient with yourself as you develop these habits and find what works best for you.