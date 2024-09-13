Unreviews: Stationary you really don’t need

By Maggie Hsu, September 13 2024—

Overconsumption is the latest topic of discussion across the internet; it’s even entered the realm of stationery. We’re constantly tempted to buy the newest, cutest or trendiest tools that promise to enhance our productivity or creativity. More often than not, most of these products end up collecting dust in our drawers, adding clutter rather than value. This habit of buying more than we need not only contributes to personal disorganization but also to broader issues like waste and environmental strain. It’s time to re-evaluate the stationery essentials we actually need, versus the ones that simply add to the cycle of overconsumption.

Let’s break down some of the most overrated stationery items that are more about aesthetics than functionality—and why you can skip them.

Washi tape

Washi tape is one of those items that instantly catches the eye. Its vibrant patterns and gentle textures make it a favorite among DIY enthusiasts and bullet journalers alike. But how useful is it? The answer: not very. While washi tape is fun for decorating planners, notebooks or gift wrapping, its practical applications are limited. Beyond adding a splash of color or holding down a paper edge, it doesn’t serve any functional purpose that regular tape or sticky notes can’t.

Sure, it’s one of those “nice to have” items that are fun in theory but often go unused in practice. If you’re looking to streamline your workspace and cut down on unnecessary tools, washi tape is one of the first things you can skip.

Stickers

As an avid sticker collector, this hurts me to put stickers on this list but I will be the first to admit that stickers are another stationery staple that gets more credit than it deserves. Sure, stickers can personalize your notebooks, add flair to your planners, or make a calendar look playful. But at the end of the day, what do they do? Once you stick a sticker, it’s permanent. Unlike sticky notes, which can be repositioned and reused, stickers are a one-and-done deal. And if you’re prone to changing your mind or need to adjust your organization, they can become more of a hindrance than a help.

But before you come at me, I will be the first to defend using stickers to decorate personal items like your laptop, phone and water bottle.

Pens and highlighters in every single colour

Having a selection of pens and highlighters in every colour of the rainbow might be one of the most enjoyable parts of studying. However, owning a pen and highlighter is just not necessary and creates unnecessary bulk in your backpack.

In practice, most people use a few core colours for writing and organizing. A reliable black or blue pen and a couple of highlighter colours (perhaps yellow and pink) are all you need to keep your notes legible and highlighted sections distinct. You don’t need 20 shades of blue to take good notes or organize effectively. Sticking to a minimalist approach with a few versatile colours will keep your workspace clean and your writing routine efficient.

Why less is more

While stationery can be fun to collect, it’s easy to go overboard. The idea of having endless tools at your disposal might seem like it boosts productivity, but in reality, too many options can become distracting. Stationery should support your workflow, not complicate it.

In the end, the key to a productive and organized workspace isn’t more supplies—it’s fewer, more effective ones. So, before you buy that next set of pastel highlighters or that roll of floral washi tape, ask yourself: will this help, or is it just adding to the clutter? Less is more when it comes to stationery, but it never hurts to indulge in something small once in a while to bring a little joy.