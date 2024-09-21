The secret to making it to your morning classes without feeling like absolute trash

By Maggie Hsu, September 21 2024—

We’ve all been there — thinking we’ve got this whole “morning person” thing down because, hey, we used to get up at 6 a.m. everyday for school. “What’s the big deal?” we tell ourselves when we’re registering for courses. Or maybe we’re trying to maximize our free time by stacking our mornings with classes so we can enjoy lazy afternoons. But then reality hits. After a week or two, that alarm going off starts to feel like a personal attack and suddenly, hitting snooze becomes your favourite hobby. You might even start playing that dangerous game of “Do I really need to go to this class? I’ll just go over the lecture slides later to catch up when I’m more well-rested,” before rolling over for more sleep.

Where did all that energy from high school go?

If your mornings are starting to feel more like a battle than a routine, don’t worry. Here are some tips to help you get out of bed and into that lecture hall with a little more energy.

Prep like a pro

It all starts the night before. Lay out your skincare and makeup, choose an outfit that either makes you feel good or something comfy, prep your favourite breakfast and lunch so you have something to look forward to. When everything’s ready, you’re less likely to waste time in the morning trying to figure out what to wear and what to eat. As an added bonus, it gives you more time in bed!

Good vibes only

How you start your morning can set the tone for the entire day. Create a positive space by making and playing a playlist with your favourite pump-up music, taking a few minutes to journal or simply enjoying some quiet time before the chaos of the day begins. Establishing a morning routine that includes a moment of peace can make the difference between a rushed, stressful start and a calm, collected one.

Hop in the shower

If you’re finding it hard to shake off the sleepiness, a morning shower can work wonders. The combination of warm water and refreshing scents from your soaps can help wake up your senses and make you feel more alert. If you’re feeling brave, ending with a burst of cold water can increase circulation and give you an extra jolt to kickstart your day. Just be warned that the warm water might be extremely tempting so make sure you time yourself and don’t soak up too much of that steam.

Buddy system at its best

This tip might work best if you already have one in your life or if you’re an extrovert but if you’re struggling to get up, try teaming up with a morning person to figuratively (or literally) drag you out of bed. Having someone who’s already used to getting up with or before the sun can be motivation to get you up too. Whether it’s a roommate, a friend, someone in your class or even a study group that meets early, having someone hold you accountable can make those early wake-ups a bit more bearable.

Recognize your limits

Finally, it’s okay to admit that you might not be a morning person — and that’s perfectly fine. Some people are wired for late nights and no amount of coffee or preparation will change that. If mornings aren’t your thing, focus on making your afternoons and evenings productive (yes, that includes going over those lecture slides and going to your prof’s office hours for extra support). Don’t beat yourself up for hitting snooze a few times and most importantly, don’t sign up for any more morning classes!