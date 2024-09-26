Makambe K. Simamba moves audiences in her thought-provoking play, Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers, and Little Brothers 

By Hannah Caparino, September 24 2024—

Handsome Alice Theatre and Verb Theatre will present Makambe K. Simamba’s show, Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers, and Little Brothers, at the Big Secret Theatre. Simamba is both a seasoned performer and an acclaimed writer, receiving the Dora Mavor Moore Award for her play, as well as appearing in multiple Calgary and Canada-wide productions.

The production centers around a single character named Slimm, played by Simamba. It opens with Slimm exhaling in the first few moments of the afterlife, and audiences watch him rediscover how to use his limbs while in a limbo-like state as he tries to reach for a set of Skittles and an Arizona. Slimm is first depicted as a desperate and confused figure, unable to process his present situation while calling out both to God and the audience for guidance. Throughout the play, the audience learns how Slimm had lived the last few moments of his life, using flashbacks to contextualize Slimm’s story as they follow his journey into the afterlife. Simamba acts as a number of different characters that Slimm interacts with, and is a master at changing her physicality and voice to match the character’s personality, creating tells that distinguish one character from another.

One of the play’s unique traits is Slimm breaking the fourth wall as he would interject and address the audience, asking for direct participation from the audience which moves the story forward. The projections and the setting are minimal, but evokes a sense of emptiness and loneliness in the afterlife. The few props and projected visuals that are used are treated with intention. From the book that directs Slimm’s journey in the afterlife, to the Skittles and Arizona, all of the props anchor the story and give the audience a visual marker. Simamba’s performance paired well the minimalist design as it would highlight her incredibly raw performance, expressing Slimm’s desperation in an honest manner.

The themes about life, loss, and protest are woven into the play, each of which are explored through the play’s ability to express grief, and how it takes on multiple forms among the past and present. Simamba makes a point to include moments that allow audiences to digest and process by embodying how characters respond to the loss of Slimm.

The play is a powerful commentary that was inspired by the events during the Black Lives Matter movement. Simamba’s writing is unapologetic, with much of the dialogue serving as a response to generational grief and upset. Audiences grow to sympathize with Slimm and the family that he left behind, a notion that is emphasized as Slimm says goodbye to his loved ones from the afterlife and connects with his ancestors. It is a heartbreaking moment which leaves viewers in a state of shock and dismay as Slimm enters a newfound state of acceptance, leaving behind a life that was shaped by fear for an existence that is free. While the performance encapsulates feelings of brewing anger and sadness, the play closes with Slimm taking his final breath and reconnecting with his ancestors.

Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers, and Little Brothers is an incredibly reflective and cathartic piece, creating and contributing to the wide conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement. Simamba is a confrontational actor and artist, who is creating a legacy that will continue to grow in its boldness.

The show will be running at Big Secret Theatre until September 28. For tickets or more information about the play, click here.