Calgary Hidden Gems: Jubilations Dinner Theatre showcases local talent

By Heidi Curry, October 6 2024—

While dinner and a show might sound as old-fashioned as the white-and-black theatre signs in front of the building, Jubilations Dinner Theatre is a spot that serves up good food and a good show, featuring Calgary’s local actors and singers in a jukebox musical parody.

Doors open about an hour before the show. When you arrive, you’ll be greeted by an actor who will be performing onstage and a sprawling mural themed to the current show. Once you have been led to your table, a “Character Server” will attend to your table. They will not act on stage, but will interact with you in a certain character based on the setting such as an astronaut or Broadway performer.

A meal consists of three courses and the menu changes for each show but will always include a meat and vegetarian option for the entree, as well as allergy-friendly options available on request The show takes place over three acts and during intermissions your courses will be served, with your soup and salad provided before the show begins. As you eat, an actor will announce when the show will begin again, so there’s no need to rush through your meal.

Even when the house lights are on, the actors will float around to each of the tables and interact with you as you eat or wait for your food. React accordingly—depending on how you interact with the actors, they may decide to pull you up on stage! You will not have any major lines or parts, so don’t let stage fright scare you off from attending. If you want your time in the spotlight, however, you can go up during intermission between the second and third act if your birthday is that day (or six months from when you attend) or an anniversary.

Performances typically take place in the evening, though matinees may be added based on demand. Check the calendar on their website for the latest schedule and show details. The same show is performed for several months before moving on to the next show, with specific dates, synopses and a trailer for the current show also available on their site.

Ticket prices vary depending on age and day of the week. For people 13 and up, tickets will cost around $76 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays while prices on Fridays and Saturdays sell for around $82. This price includes your admission as well as your meal, but prime rib and alcoholic drinks are available at an additional charge. If the price is daunting, there are ways to get a discount! The Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday shows are available at a student discount, where your ticket will cost $57. Costco also sells vouchers that will cover a show for two people. This gift card costs about $117 and is around $50 cheaper than the standard cost of two tickets. Finally, there is a draw after every show to win tickets to next season’s show. Simply leave your name, contact information and review on the provided slip at the end of the performance, then drop it into a hat onstage.

To learn more about the upcoming shows and availability, read the menu and book tickets, go to their official website here (make sure you click on “Calgary” — Edmonton’s current shows are not the same as ours). And if you have younger family members, they also have “Jubilations Junior,” a cheaper show that takes place on Saturday afternoons and serves up pizza. So head out and support live theatre and our local talent.While you never know what you’re going to get in each show, you’re certain to get their gratitude for your support.