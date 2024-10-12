What is larch season? And how to get the most out of the golden larches

By Maggie Hsu, October 12 2024—

I’m sure you’ve scrolled past at least one Instagram post about someone going on a hike to see the larches. What are larches? Are they some magical creatures that only come out during autumn that you need to hike hours to see?

While they aren’t something out of a Dr. Seuss book, they are magical in their own way. Larches are conifer trees, like evergreens and pines, but contrary to what we learned in elementary school, they’re special in that the cool autumn air triggers their needles to transform into a brilliant gold before shedding them for the winter. This annual experience draws hikers, nature lovers and photographers to bask in the beauty and aesthetics of the mountains.

In September alone, Kananaskis Country saw 450,000 visitors in 2022. Friends of Kananaskis Country executive director Trevor Julian recommended going out mid-week or early in the morning to avoid crowds, but if you do have to go on the weekend, avoid starting your hike midday.

While larch season typically lasts from mid-September to early October, this year’s golden glow in the mountains has been delayed due to a warmer-than-usual summer and early September. Some of the most popular destinations for witnessing larches in all their golden glory include Larch Valley and Sentinel Pass, located in Banff National Park. If you’re open to venturing a bit further into the Rockies, Yoho National Park, just a short drive from Banff, is another gem for those seeking larch displays. With fewer crowds and equally stunning scenery, it offers a more peaceful experience for those who want to immerse themselves in nature without the hustle of popular trails.

As you head out to the larches, it’s essential to respect the trails and the environment. National parks and protected areas are meant to preserve the beauty of these natural landscapes, here are some hiking tips from Parks Canada to help plan and prepare for your trip:

Stay on designated trails. Cutting through or creating new paths damages delicate ecosystems and can cause long-term harm to the environment.

Pack out all your trash. Keep the parks clean by leaving no trace.

Be mindful of others. If the trails are busy, allow faster hikers to pass and keep noise levels down to preserve the natural serenity of the area.

Respect the wildlife. Keep a safe distance from wildlife and don’t feed animals, as this can disrupt their natural behaviour.

Hike with others. Avoid hiking alone and always tell someone where you’re going.

Larch season is a brief window into nature’s grand transformation. For many, it’s a yearly tradition to explore this unique landscape in a different hue. It’s an excuse to escape into the mountains and witness one of the season’s limited natural wonders. If you’ve never experienced larch season, make this the year to catch the golden glow. Just be sure to plan ahead — larch season waits for no one. Once it’s over and all the needles have been shed, it’s our sign from nature that winter is coming.