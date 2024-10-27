Halloween reimagined: celebrating beyond childhood 

By Leigh Patrick, October 27 2024—

Oct. 31 is full of black cats, witches and childhood magic. While we may have outgrown trick-or-treating, we can still get creative with other activities on Halloween. I’ve conjured a list of my favourite ways to celebrate this beloved holiday — perfect for those seeking alternatives to the classic choice of dressing up and enjoying a spooky cocktail at the local club.

Cafe crawls

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween, even if the usual party scene is not your cup of tea. Consider trying a “cafe crawl” this year! Explore charming coffee shops and cafes in Calgary that offer specialty drinks and seasonal baked goods. I love getting an oat apple latte and ghost cake pops, so I elevated that experience! Gather friends or venture out solo to discover these delightful spots. Rather than hopping from club to club, savour the holiday treats as you go from cafe to cafe, enjoying the cozy atmosphere, spooky decorations and festive flavours.

Embracing traditions

Want to capture the nostalgic spirit of Halloween? Embrace tradition! Carving pumpkins and bobbing for apples are thrilling highlights — I still remember the excitement of winning! Afterward, roast pumpkin seeds to fill the air with their nutty aroma. To add a twist, read each other’s fortunes with tarot cards or palm readings. Will the predictions be scary, exciting or tragic? As darkness falls, gather in a cozy circle, sharing chilling stories while a flashlight casts eerie shadows on the storyteller’s face.

By enjoying these traditions, you’ll have a memorable night with friends and keep the spirit of Halloween alive!

A low-key night

Consider cozying up for an all-night movie marathon with spooky goodies like candy, fuzzy socks and popcorn for a low-key activity. Watching classics like Hocus Pocus, Coraline and Beetlejuice is a perfect way to celebrate Halloween. Every October, I indulge in a marathon of the complete Scream franchise; it’s a guilty pleasure. A movie marathon is an easy tradition to start — choose between an all-night fest or a casual evening with a few films. You can never go wrong with a movie marathon, especially when sharing these moments with friends or a significant other!

Something spooky

In this spooky season, many people crave something scarier. I love diving into mystery kits. They provide a night filled with puzzling clues and intriguing theories! Whether you choose to buy a cold case kit or any of the EXIT games, mystery awaits you and your detective skills. And if you get stuck, consider hosting a séance with friends. It can be a thrilling way to explore the unknown. Who knows what answers you might uncover together?

As we enjoy the Halloween festivities, let’s embrace both traditional and modern activities that keep the spirit alive. Whether we’re carving pumpkins, watching movies, or solving mysteries, these moments help us connect with our playful side. I’m excited to share these experiences with loved ones as we create new memories celebrating the season’s magic.