Weekly Dino Digest: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

By Maggie Hsu, October 29 2024—

It’s a lighter schedule for the Dinos this week but this doesn’t mean the games will be light. With 11 dates on the calendar scheduled, we’ll see a mix between playoff action on the soccer field and home openers from the basketball teams. If you haven’t had a chance to check out some Dinos soccer, there’s still time! All Dinos’ home games are free events with your UCID. Tickets can be purchased online with your student ID number. Check out the master schedule and grab a couple of friends to cheer on your Dinos!

Soccer

With the lone goal on Friday, Isabella Burtini has brought the Canada West medal games to Calgary. The Dinos women’s soccer team will now host the Final Four at McMahon Stadium on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. The Dinos will play the first set of semifinal games on Friday at 1 p.m. versus the Victoria Vikes and depending on how they play against the Vikes, will play for the bronze medal on Saturday at 1 p.m. or (preferably) for gold at 4 p.m. With the three medalists from this Final Four qualifying for the U SPORTS National Championship in Halifax, these are high stakes games so don’t miss out!

Basketball

Basketball season is officially back as of Friday as the Dinos women’s basketball team tip off at 6 p.m. against the Saskatchewan Huskies at home in Jack Simpson Gym. After qualifying for Nationals last year, they failed to medal. The Dinos retain almost all of their roster from last season including top scorers Louise Rouse, Myriam Kone and Mya Proctor so they have the existing chemistry going into their home opener with high hopes of making waves in Canada West.

The men will also open their season at home against the Huskies in Jack Simpson Gym. After finishing just outside of the final eight last season, the Dinos will look to change that this season with 11 returning players including 2024 CEBL draftees Nate Petrone and Noah Wharton. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. right after the women’s game so make sure to check out both games to take in the first hits of Dinos basketball.

Volleyball

Canada West Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week, Dominque Desautels and the Dinos women’s volleyball team are on the road this weekend to visit the Regina Cougars for two games on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. The Dinos currently sit at a 1-1 record after their opening weekend split against the Manitoba Bisons two weeks ago. Now, after a week off, they are well-rested and ready to improve their record against the 1-3 Cougars.

Swimming

The Dinos swimming team will visit Vancouver this weekend for their final regular season meet, the Colleges Cup – Pacific. Last week, the men finishedfirst in the meet while the women finished second. This is all in preparation for the Canada West Swimming Championships that will be hosted by the Dinos at the University of Calgary’s Aquatic Centre from Nov. 24-26.