The art of hosting: A guide to holding memorable gatherings

By Sweta Babladi, November 1 2024—

As university students, we have the privilege of meeting many inspiring individuals from every walk of life, but we often have trouble progressing beyond that initial click we have with the people we meet in our classes. The extra effort and courage that goes into strengthening these relationships can lead to lifelong friendships.

Hosting social gatherings is a versatile way to foster those meaningful connections. Gatherings such as dinner parties offer plenty of room for conversation and are great ways to connect with people. In many cultures, shared meals are considered to the backbone of the community, whether it’s between friends, family or coworkers.

As daunting as it can be to take on the role of host, it is important to consider that, like any other art form, hosting involves trial and error, creativity and organization. Its process shifts based on the people you want to connect with and the results are reflective of what the host considers to be important. With that in mind, there are certain steps to hosting that can relieve much of the anxiety around taking on the role of a host and spark further inspiration:

The basics

Hosting as a university student can be difficult to organize. Making any plans during the semester usually involves comparing Google calendars for 20 minutes and ultimately not being able to get together for another three weeks. Start planning 2-3 weeks in advance and determine your guest list first. This makes it easier to accommodate as many of the people you would like to invite as possible.

Pick your theme

Once you have the basic details of your event sorted out, it is crucial to pick a theme that inspires you. This theme will be central to almost everything you plan moving forward, including a possible dress code, your invitations, food, decorations, and even your activities! The best way to determine a unique theme is to pick between one to three microelements that you can then project onto the rest of the event. If you are hosting a Christmas dinner this holiday season, think beyond tinsel, red and gold. For example, consider the warmth of a fireplace together with elements that seem “out of place,” such as citrus fruits and mirrors. You now have a dress code of amber, burgundy and brown, a deeply warming citrus-inspired menu, and a crystallized effect in all of your decorations with small white flowers tucked into your tree and dollar-store mirror tiles as placeholders.

The Menu

Get creative with your menu and see how much of your theme you can incorporate both into the food and the drinks! If you want to take a less traditional route to hosting, turn the dinner party into a potluck and ask everyone to bring an item that is in line with their interpretation of the theme. Consider a signature drink, or have drink-making become an extension of your theme. Ensure that your menu is sorted out at least one week before the party to give you time to shop, make changes and plan out what needs to be prepared the night before or the day of.

Ambience

The goal of your efforts in hosting should be to completely immerse your guests in the experience and turn the event into a dream-like memory the next day. Consider the atmosphere you want to create early in the planning stage. Soft lighting and candles are not the only way to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Thoughtfully chosen music based on your theme can completely transform a room. Your sense of smell is a potent sense that can carry memories long after the conclusion of the event. Pick a unique scent for your space through scented candles or an oil diffuser.

Also, consider working with existing parts of your hosting space: move furniture in a circular way that makes conversation between larger groups of people easier, highlight a hallway that is easy to ignore with fairy lights and use throw pillows for dinner table chairs.

People-Centered Hosting: creating memories for your guests

As important as the small details of a social gathering are, remember that they ultimately exist to create an experience for your guests. They are more likely to remember a conversation around a cup of coffee or hot chocolate served after the meal than they are the arrangement of candles at the dinner table. Plan activities around your specific interests and those of your friends! After the meal is the perfect time for karaoke, games or a late-night drive out for ice cream.

The extra mile: miscellaneous tips and considerations

Of course, the thought lurking behind an idea such as this one is the balance between fulfilling your vision and budgeting, as the cost of hosting adds up quickly. Thrift stores are gold mines for finding unique chinaware. Dollar stores are great places to look for battery-powered candles, fake flowers, and napkins. Refrain from splurging where there is no need!

Be sure to send your guests off with gifts if your budget permits. This can be as simple hand-made recipe cards with a thank-you note, or a small flower bouquet made out of the flowers you used for the dinner.

Lastly, commemorate the event with a DIY photo booth in a corner, have a disposable camera for guests to use, or have guests draw a self-portrait on a poster by the entrance.