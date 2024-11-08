Attaining productivity without a side of burnout 

By Hailey Schopper, November 8 2024—

Have you reached that point in the semester where just opening your laptop feels daunting? In the midst of midterms, it can feel like we have so little time and a million things to do. This article will outline tips to boost your productivity while still maintaining a life outside of school.

Scheduling

One of the biggest mistakes students make is assuming they can just wing it with their readings and assignments. Without a clear plan, you lose sight of how much you have to do in limited time which leads you to fall behind and late nights cramming.

My biggest tip is to create a weekly schedule outlining what you will do each day so that you have an overview of your workload. Additionally, it can be beneficial to add estimated times next to each task so you know if what you have scheduled is reasonable for each day. Whether you plan on paper or digitally, making a weekly to-do list can help immensely with both organization and time management.

Study Methods

I have two study methods that work in tandem with one another and are most successful when one finds oneself procrastinating and just needs to get started.

First, is what I call the 1, 2, 3 method (note, there is a different method with the same name) which is simply where you count to three and when you reach three, you get up and begin your task. It sounds silly, but it is a good way to force yourself to move — and, to be honest, we all know “just one more TikTok” never works. This method requires discipline as you need to get up and start your task when you reach three but it is a good way to prepare for your task.

The next method is the 5-minute rule which works well when you feel overwhelmed over where to start. In this method, you set a timer for five minutes and work for those full five minutes — and yes, that means no checking Snapchat. The goal here is to help you enter a state of flow to make working easier and only working for five minutes seems more achievable than five hours. After the first five minutes are up, take a five-minute break and then repeat. It is a good idea to progressively increase your work minutes to allow yourself more time to complete tasks. Eventually, you may find you do not need the timer and can work consistently as you have reached a state of flow.

Music

Music choice is so important and unfortunately, the best music may not always have lyrics. It is crucial that if you listen to music while you work, you choose music that contributes to your focus and not something that causes further distraction. This does not mean you have to listen to classical music, you could also listen to instrumental movie or video game soundtracks. Picking music that helps you lock in means you are not wasting time, and contributes to the retention of materials, thus boosting productivity.

Balance

Lastly, as a bonus tip, it is so important to incorporate balance into life because without it burnout is inevitable. That can include working out, hanging out with friends and family, partaking in a hobby or simply taking a nap. It can be easy to get caught up in school work and let other things slide but these are the things that recharge your battery and keep you sane so it is important to actively partake in them. I recommend scheduling these non-school activities into your weekly plan so that you set aside the appropriate time for them and allow yourself to fully enjoy the downtime.