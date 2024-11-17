The Hygge Way: Joy and comfort in winter

By Leigh Patrick, November 17 2024—

With icy winds howling and days growing shorter, winter’s gloom can feel heavy. It’s tempting to hide behind screens, dreaming of warmer climates or hibernating through winter but these fleeting escapes rarely bring genuine comfort. Instead, let me introduce you to hygge — the Danish practice that encourages us to embrace coziness and connection, offering a path to genuine warmth and happiness during the winter.

There is no single definition of hygge; its essence lies in coziness. Originating from Denmark, hygge embodies a cultural philosophy that emphasizes comfort, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life, particularly during the cold and dark winter months. A quick Google search shows that soft blankets, gentle lighting and a warm drink are essential for hygge. While a cozy atmosphere is important, it’s not the only aspect. Gather your blankets, light some candles or use LED lights for safety and enjoy a warm cup of apple cider. However, remember to look beyond these aesthetic elements of hygge.

Embracing hygge means cherishing time with loved ones and engaging in activities that foster connection and create memories. Host a soup-off with your roommates on a blustery Saturday; compete to make the best soup with the most affordable ingredients. Pull out board games or card games for a tournament while enjoying buttered popcorn and hot chocolate. Hosting a movie night with the intention of connecting can also be a memorable hygge experience. At its core, hygge is about being present.

Those who prefer solitude can enjoy hygge alone. Curl up with a book and your coziest blanket by candlelight, or bake delicious cookies in the warm glow of candles. Spend time crafting, whether colouring or crocheting, focusing on activities that don’t involve screens. Sit by your window and watch the snow fall — immerse yourself in moments of everyday coziness and prioritize the simple joys that bring warmth and contentment to your life.

Hygge encompasses more than just the activities you choose or the atmosphere you create; it’s about infusing coziness into everyday life. Have a chat with your best friend about the highlights of your day by the warm glow of the oven light. Light your favourite candle while sipping a comforting drink or indulge in a hot bath illuminated by fairy lights. Creating moments of comfort amidst the cold and chaos of the world fosters happiness and contentment in our daily lives is the hygge way.

This winter, take a step back from the hustle of daily life. Allow your eyes to rest from blue light and pause amidst the information overload. By embracing hygge, you engage in self-care that invites you to reconnect with the beauty around you and the people you cherish.