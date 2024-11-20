U of C’s SCPA produces The Wolves and reflects on naivety and togetherness in a soccer-inspired play

By Hannah Caparino, November 20 2024—

The University of Calgary’s School of Creative and Performing Arts recently produced Sarah DeLappe’s pulitzer-nominated play The Wolves as part of the Drama department’s 2024-2025 season. The play ran from Oct. 18-26 at the University Theatre and was directed by Laurel Lepine. The play follows a Tier 1 all-girls soccer team and each of the character’s personal journeys towards personal and collective growth.

The soccer team consists of nine players, each of them are distinguished by their jersey numbers and defining characteristics. Characters like #25 (Sarbkali Hayer) and #7 (Sophia Garcia) have strong personalities that indicate how both girls’ are extremely headstrong, but can easily fall into arguments and express opposing ideas. There are also players like #2 (Riane Davis) and #46 (Jordan Beattie), who are defined by their awkwardness and their naive attitude which can come off as endearing or sympathetic. The minor squabble that take place between opposing personalities are easily balanced out by #8 (Gabrielle Vos de Wael) and #13’s (Nikhat Saheb) amusing statements that ease the tensions, and both #11 (Grace de Jong) and #00 (Devyn Byfield) is observant and thoughtful. Each of the player’s differences create comedic, but emotional interactions as they each navigate the world outside of their suburban bubble.

Each of the player’s personal conflicts are highlighted in either their own scenes where they are under the spotlight or when specific conversations require a heightened amount of vulnerability. A standout scene that explores personal conflict was #2’s fickle relationship with food. Davis, who plays #2, kneels over a bag of sliced oranges at centre stage and is lit by one spotlight, becoming the primary subject of the scene. Davis is incredibly expressive, conveying an implied sense of sadness or shame as she eats a bag of sliced oranges in a desperate manner. The girls’ closeness can be inferred through how each of the girls become more open with one another, with one plot line focusing on #25’s sexuality, and her budding relationship with an off-stage character named Louise Peterson. Although there is no proper coming out scene, the other players don’t isolate her which is a refreshing take on how LGBTQIA+ storylines are already defined by acceptance.

The theme of acceptance and belonging is the core of The Wolves, with each of the girls learning to accept each other’s differences. The theme can be best demonstrated by watching Beattie’s character, #46, grow from being an outcast to being accepted as a teammate.

While most of the team gets along with one another, the height of the conflict takes hold as the girls’ competitive nature interferes with their progress. The focus on #7’s sarcastic and strong-willed attitude becomes the primary catalyst for the tensions that affect her friendship with #14 (Maysan Kawash), and places her at odds with other players like #25 and #46. The argument between Garcia’s #7 and Kawash’s #14 is sensitive and honest, and it really emphasizes how both girls are still insecure in their relationships and that boundaries are necessary. The team is tested as #14 gets involved in a car accident, and each character is faced with a decision to either learn how to move forward as a cohesive unit or forfeit. Differences are put aside as their collective grief gives them purpose and a singular goal, which is to win for the friend they lost.

The performances by each student are purposeful and the witty dialogue reflects how each of these characters are still growing. DeLappe captures a youthful curiosity and feelings, and displays it in a setting that fully exposes individual anxieties which are well executed by the cast. For more information on the U of C SCPA season, click here.