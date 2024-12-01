Save the Stamps 2k24: Could Vernon Adams Jr. be the answer for the Stampeders’ struggles?

By Maggie Hsu, December 1 2024—

The Calgary Stampeders, in the nicest way to say it, struggled this season. For the first time in 19 seasons, the Stamps have failed to make an appearance in the CFL playoffs as they finished at the bottom of the West Division. However, this inspired them to make a bold move on Nov. 26 in which they acquired veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the BC Lions in a huge trade that saw the Stamps receive the Lions’ fourth-round pick in the 2025 CFL draft and third-round pick in the 2026 draft in exchange for Calgary’s second and fourth-round picks in this upcoming draft along with their second-round pick in 2026.

Known for his dynamic playstyle and leadership, Adams brings a much-needed renewed energy to help push the team towards a resurgence in the upcoming years. He comes to Calgary with a reputation as a quarterback who thrives under pressure. His time with the Lions allowed him to showcase his ability to persevere through challenges and step up during dire situations — something that fans across the league saw when Adams stepped up during Nathan Rourke’s injury. Despite being overshadowed by Rourke’s quick ascent to one of the premier products of the CFL, Adams’s performance in his absence proved he can lead a team when given the reigns, making him and Rourke a quarterback tag team to be feared by any defense they faced.

What went wrong with the Stamps this year?

This season wasn’t awful by any means but the Stampeders were plagued by a combination of problems and inconsistencies that ended their 19-year playoff streak. Maier stepped in as the starting quarterback following the departure of long-time starter and one of the best quarterbacks in Stampeders’ history, Bo Levi Mitchell, at the end of the 2022 season. The 2023 season saw Maier struggling with his confidence on and off the field. The Stamps still managed to make that post-season as their special teams and defensive line allowed for Maier’s errors and hesitations. The 2024 season, however, was not as forgiving for Maier and the Stampeders’ offense who not only battled several injuries but an ineffective offense with questionable coaching calls that rendered the Stampeders’ perenially strong special teams and defense useless as well.

With the addition of Adams, the Stampeders added a layer of competition that they desperately needed this season, which could help elevate their game and start to work on those inefficiencies. Adams’ ability to rush yards but also create long-range opportunities provides Calgary with a quarterback that can keep the opposing team’s defensive line on their toes.

Best of the West: Rourke vs Adams Jr.

Adams ending up in Calgary is closely tied to the BC Lions’ decision to build their future around Nathan Rourke. BC was blessed with the curse of having two talented quarterbacks capable of being starters and bringing success to their team. So who would they choose?

After an exceptional 2022 season which saw him set a single-season CFL record for a completion percentage of 78.7, Rourke was allowed to work with several NFL teams that ultimately saw him sign an NFL contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving Adams the defacto starting QB spot for the 2023 CFL season. However, a foot injury led him to be bounced around several NFL teams before ultimately returning to the BC Lions in the middle of the 2024 CFL season, reigniting the question of who would be the starter.

This debate didn’t last long as Rourke basically stepped in and BC’s decision was made clear — it was Rourke all along.

Can Adams “save” Calgary?

Adams steps into an environment in Calgary where expectations are high and the pressure even higher. The Stampeders fanbase expects greatness and has been increasingly frustrated with their team over the past few seasons. Adams has to deliver. If he ends up signing a contract with the team, he can be expected to split the season with Maier, if not, he will start right away. With his experience and skill set, he has the tools to adapt and elevate the Stampeders’ high-octane offense but success in football isn’t solely on being able to run the plays, Adams will need to build chemistry with his new teammates which, as a quarterback can be a challenge as they are often expected to lead their team. We saw this struggle with Maier and he had been with the team for some years before he stepped into his role.

If Adams can rise to the challenge, he could be that catalyst that puts Calgary back in the win column for the 2025 season. For now, fans will have to wait to see how his contract negotiations go with the Stampeders before the CFL returns this upcoming May.