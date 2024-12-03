No more hibernating: Make the most out of winter with the Outdoor Centre

By Maggie Hsu, December 3 2024—

It might feel far away but winter break is coming up and it might be helpful to take your mind off of any end-of-semester assignments or exams by planning what you’re going to do. With our campus so close to the Rocky Mountains, it’s a great opportunity for everyone to take in the beauty that is the frosty mountain landscape this winter. UCalgary’s Outdoor Centre is conveniently located on campus too and provides students and the public with the equipment and skills to help you enjoy the outdoors.

Programs for every skill level

Whether you’re strapping on snowshoes for the first time or are a seasoned adventurer, the Outdoor Centre has programs tailored to any and all levels of experience. Introductory lessons help you learn the basics of cross-country skiing, ice climbing, snowshoeing and more with the guidance of certified instructors. These beginner-friendly programs focus on how to use equipment and beginner-level safety instructions to combat any feelings of uncertainty, providing you with the building blocks and confidence needed to fully enjoy winter activities.

If you’re looking to expand your skills, advanced programs are also available. From navigating backcountry trails to climbing frozen waterfalls, these programs help participants refine their techniques and explore more challenging terrains. These programs are more expedition-heavy, hosting groups on weekend-long to week-long trips into the wilderness so you can experience the great outdoors with like-minded people with similar interests.

But… it’s cold

It’s a fairly simple decision when given the choice to either be warm and cozy in the safety of your home over going out into the wilderness and battling the conditions on an adventure. While a respectable choice, engaging in outdoor winter activities offers more than recreation — it’s an outlet for your physical and mental health.

Engaging in activities like skiing and snowshoeing builds and strengthens your cardiovascular endurance and tones all of the muscles in your body. Beyond the physical advantages, spending time outdoors exposes you to natural light which is particularly important during the shorter days of these long winter months. This time spent soaking up the limited winter sun can improve mood and help combat seasonal affective disorder.

For students, these benefits extend into helping de-stress from the pressures of school. These activities spent outdoors provide a much-needed opportunity to recharge and reconnect with nature after all of that time confined to a desk, studying. Even if you don’t want to take a run down a ski hill or climb a frozen waterfall, the simple joy of breathing in the crisp mountain air, the softened silence of the snow-covered trees combined with the crunching of the snow under your feet is an experience in itself.



Perks of being a UCalgary student

If you haven’t gotten the point yet, the Outdoor Centre is more than just a rental shop. As the largest outdoor program and rental facility in North America, it is the ultimate gateway to winter adventures. While yes, you can rent anything related to your outdoor adventure from ice cleats to avalanche safety gear and camping equipment at student-friendly pricing, they are also your best resource for advice from experts in their field.

Very few universities can say they have near-direct access to the mountains. With just a short drive, you can find yourself in another world in mountain towns like Canmore and Banff that make you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie. This proximity to the Rockies is like an extension of campus with the help of the Outdoor Centre, offering students the chance to explore these natural wonders.

Long-term investment

Learning outdoor skills during university is about more than getting outside and enjoying winter — it’s an investment in a lifelong hobby. There’s a reason why people who love to ski or snowboard talk about it all of the time. Once you’ve mastered the basics and are comfortable with these activities, they can become cornerstones of your life as recreational pursuits to completely reverse your response to the dreaded “winter is coming” conversations.

Another long-term benefit is community. Once you become more involved in these activities, you will likely find a new friend group that also shares these interests that motivate you to go out and more. For students, this sense of community can be a vital source of support and friendship with connections outside of academic settings.

Winter is the longest season in Calgary so you might as well make it an opportunity to embrace the things you can do outdoors and not confine yourself to the four walls of your home for six or more months. By visiting the Outdoor Centre and starting these activities, you can turn frosty months into a time of discovery, fitness and connection from building physical strength to making lifelong memories, the rewards of exploring Alberta’s snowy landscapes are endless.

So don’t hibernate this winter. Layer up, grab some gear and step into a new adventure that’s waiting for you. For more information or to explore program options, visit the Outdoor Centre’s website​.