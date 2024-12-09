Ballet Bodies: In Motion III Review

By Madeline Lewis, December 9 2024—

I had the pleasure of attending Decidedly Jazz Danceworks’ In Motion III, their third annual installment put on by Ballet Bodies and run by artistic director, Serenella Sol. The show was a collection of seven contemporary dance numbers, each vastly different than the one before. From soft, balletic pieces such as Little Requiems to upbeat and energetic numbers such as Strategy, In Motion III evoked the sheer duality and diversity present in the art form.

The show began with Little Requiems, the stage completely black as a spotlight slowly highlighted the group of dancers centre stage. This piece in itself was smooth, not only with its movements but with how it eases the audience into a comfortable, relaxed state for the entirety of the show. There was a clear talent in the use of articulation of the limbs and the use of space onstage. The entire piece was mesmerizing. Little Requiems was followed by Strategy, where dancers were in bright, eclectic outfits, mimicking chess pieces on a chess board and moving comically around the stage. The attention to detail in this piece really astounded me, as each dancer was dressed differently from the next and moved in their own unique way, much like chess pieces. I was thoroughly engaged and enjoyed the added humour in this particular dance, as well as the metaphorical aspect of the ‘strategy’ that goes both into chess and dance simultaneously.

After Strategy came Silent Uplift. This dance almost entirely juxtaposed its former, keeping me on my toes as I never knew what to expect. Silent Uplift was eerie, it was unexpected. Every time I thought I had a grasp on the premise of the dance, something would happen that threw off my entire idea. I enjoyed how avant garde, and truly contemporary this piece was, I feel if I were to ask anyone in the audience how they saw it, each answer would be different. Following Silent Uplift was 90-60-90, an expression of how impossible the beauty standards of women are. It was a powerful nod to current day society as well as a representation of the darker side of dance and performance. The dancers, at times, moved animatedly, as if being controlled like puppets on a string. This number was very meaningful and engaging.

The show then transitioned into Look At Me, an incredibly interesting piece that was the heart of the entire contemporary concept. Consisting of only two dancers with no soundtrack, this dance was captivating, strange and enticing. The piece incorporated audience-to-performer contact, as the dancers addressed us via a microphone multiple times, telling extremely personal stories about themselves. I could feel the audience’s engagement at this time, and there was a strong sense of connection towards the performers which only added to the overall experience as a viewer. Look at Me was followed by The Sea. This dance was well named, as it felt fluid and peaceful. This number utilized more classical dance moves than the others, being relatively balletic in its form. It was a refreshing change of pace from the numbers preceding it. The dance highlighted the contrast between peace and chaos often associated with bodies of water, and it was done beautifully.

The final performance was titled In My Room, and was an interesting choice to bookend the show. This dance was extremely avant garde, and hard to decipher at points, as well as fabulously executed. The use of props — a rocking chair, a lamp, a side table and a rug — felt new and exciting, something we hadn’t seen much of in the other dances. I consider this piece a powerful one to conclude on, as it represents contemporary dance in its entirety — completely up to interpretation. The piece was so confusing yet somehow made perfect sense, a phenomenon frequently encountered in the duration of the show.

In Motion III was a creative, collaborative collection of seven vastly different but uniquely brilliant pieces of dance. This show perfectly captured the widely diverse possibilities contemporary brings to the table, spoke to several current issues in our society and effectively showcased the sheer interpretive qualities of the art form itself.