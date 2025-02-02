Calgary Hidden Gems: Fair’s Fair is a bookstore of lost treasures

By Leigh Patrick, February 2, 2025—

Step into a literary wonderland tucked away in Inglewood: Fair’s Fair. Hidden in the basement of building 1336, this used bookstore overflows with treasured myths and wondrous tales stacked high. Amid rising prices and the challenges of modern life, let yourself get swept away in Fair’s Fair—a place where you can buy, sell or trade books.

Step inside and let the aroma of ink and paper engulf you as you browse through the shelves. From beloved classics like Jane Eyre to nostalgic pieces such as Archie Comics, Fair’s Fair specializes in the largest book selection around. With antique oddities and stacks of loved stories strewn around, you’ll feel as though you’ve entered a fairy tale.

Fair’s Fair was established in 1988, with their bookshelves arriving three days before opening. A mostly family-run business, they started with more than 7,000 books gathered through various garage sales. Thanks to devoted treasure hunters, the store has become a sanctuary for literature lovers.

Come armed with piles of books you’re ready to part with and the staff will sort through them while you browse (and probably build a stack of books you’ll want to take home). They’ll take what they believe they can sell and offer you cash three days a week or store credit any day. It’s like old-time bartering and adds to the store’s otherworldly charm.

Curl up in an armchair with a stack of books and let the hours fly by as you get lost in the whispers of the pages. Whether it’s a childhood favourite or an unknown gem, Fair’s Fair holds the key to a wonderland of the imagination. All it takes is picking up a book.

Fair’s Fair is more than a bookstore; it’s a community hub for those who cherish the written word. No matter what you’re seeking, this hidden treasure promises an unforgettable literary adventure.