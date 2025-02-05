Chapter of love: the book exchange at Pages on Kensington

By Leigh Patrick, February 5 2025—

With Valentine’s Day approaching, why not make this year unforgettable with a unique twist? There’s always pressure to make the day special, but if you’re without a date, turn to a steadfast companion: books. Always there to sweep you off your feet and never leave you on read, books make the perfect valentine. Indulge in a one-night stand of literary passion by signing up for the Valentine’s Day book exchange through Pages on Kensington.

More than just a bookstore, Pages on Kensington is a hub of connection and love. With its cozy atmosphere and towering shelves lined with both new releases and timeless classics, the store invites visitors to lose themselves in the world of books. As one of Calgary’s oldest independent bookstores, known as “Calgary’s Literary Meeting Place,” Pages fosters a community of avid readers while supporting local authors. This Valentine’s Day, it’s the perfect place to connect with fellow book lovers through their Valentine’s Book Exchange.

If you’re interested in sharing the love of reading this Valentine’s Day, visit Pages on Kensington | Valentine’s Book Exchange. With a $25 buy-in, you’ll get to recommend up to three books you think everyone should read. List the titles and authors, then share what drew you to them and why others should fall under their spell.

You’ll also have the chance to write a note to the person receiving your book choices. Want to add a little mystery? You can choose to reveal your name or stay anonymous—just like a vintage love story. The deadline to join is February 7, so don’t miss out on this chance to share your favourite reads.

Recommend as many books as you’d like to receive in return. You’ll receive books cherished by another story lover. On February 14, you have the option of picking up your new books in person or waiting for them to be delivered to your doorstep.

Rather than focusing on typical romantic gestures or braving a world covered in pink and red, why not step into a different kind of romance—the shared love of stories? Through the book exchange, you might discover an author, genre, or theme you never considered before. This is your chance to step outside your comfort zone and immerse yourself in the literary world of someone else. Picture curling up with a book handpicked by a kindred spirit, experiencing their favourite stories as if they were your own, and forging a quiet, literary connection. It’s a refreshing reminder that love isn’t just about what we already know, but about what we’re willing to explore.