14 of the most iconic kisses on television 

By Ansharah Shakil, February 10 2025—

A good kiss on television is the culmination of episodes of build-up, a pivotal moment for the plot or a record-breaking moment in television. These couples have those qualities in spades.

Nick and Jess, New Girl (season 2, episode 15)

Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel’s unparalleled chemistry and the pure intimacy of the moment — there’s no background music, both characters are in their pajamas and the kiss itself is both unexpected and inevitable — ensure Nick and Jess’s first kiss is almost universally agreed to be the TV kiss to end all TV kisses.

Spike and Buffy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (season 6, episode 7)

One of the greatest episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, “Once More, With Feeling” met with critical acclaim for its revolutionary integration of the musical into the television format. In one musical number, the cast sings, “The curtains close on a kiss” — which is exactly how the episode ends. Spike and Buffy’s kiss — not their first, but their best — is tied into the sublime magic of the episode and the swell of the music before The End title card and closing blue curtains finish the episode off with a flourish.

Seth and Summer, The OC (season 2, episode 14)

Pouring rain, “Champagne Supernova”, a loving homage to the famous upside-down Spider-Man (2002) kiss and the immaculate pairing of Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson are ingredients that all add up to one of the defining and most memorable moments of The OC.

Luke and Lorelai, Gilmore Girls (season 4, episode 22)

The moment Gilmore Girls fans waited for since the first season of the show, Luke and Lorelai’s first kiss is the epitome of a satisfying slow-burn.

It’s a kiss that truly feels like them, from the argument at the beginning to the gentle middle to the hilarious interruption at the end.

Jess and Rory, Gilmore Girls (season 3, episode 8)

Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel had scene-stealing, sparks-flying chemistry from the very moment they were introduced, and especially during their undeniably passionate first kiss as a couple in season three, set to “Then She Appeared.”

Mulder and Scully, The X-Files (season 7, episode 4)

Mulder and Scully practically invented so many of the common tropes found in TV romances nowadays. Their tension and development is unmatched, and they don’t kiss until the show’s seventh season, fittingly ringing in Y2K with their first kiss.

Kate and Anthony, Bridgerton (season 2, episode 6)

Kate and Anthony are without a doubt Bridgerton’s greatest couple. It’s no wonder their first kiss takes place in a church — Anthony, engaged to Kate’s sister, gives himself away at the wedding by kneeling down in front of Kate to grab her fallen bangle and making his feelings obvious. This scene makes it equally apparent just how in love they both are.

Isak and Even, SKAM (season 3, episode 3)

While SKAM and all its main characters are special for a multitude of reasons, Isak and Even’s first kiss is without a doubt one of the most profound TV kisses: a resplendent rendition of Romeo and Juliet’s underwater kiss from Baz Luhrman’s 1996 film with “Kissing You” by Des’ree playing.

Dan and Blair, Gossip Girl (season 5, episode 15)

Dan and Blair are one of the most mature and moving romantic relationships Gossip Girl ever had. In episode 15 (“Crazy, Cupid, Love”) Blair tries to get Dan and Serena back together for Valentine’s Day, not realizing Dan would rather be with her but reciprocating during a beautifully-lit and meaningful kiss that proves the both of them are at their best together.

Stiles and Lydia, Teen Wolf, (season 3, episode 11)

Stiles and Lydia are two characters that understand each other perfectly. By season three, their quippy partnership was a refreshing highlight of the show, and so was this episode, with the sun streaming in through the windows and the music crescendoing during their kiss.

Yorkie and Kelly, Black Mirror (season 3, episode 4)

Uncharacteristically for Black Mirror, their “San Junipero” episode, alongside its interesting plot twist and vibrant depiction of the 1960s, is a cinematic, sweet love story that has a rare happy ending for two women. Mackenzie Davis and Gugu Mbatha-Raw offer beautiful performances throughout, but especially in their kiss on the beach.

Fleabag and Hot Priest, Fleabag (season 2, episode 4)

The fact that Fleabag’s anticipated kiss with Hot Priest is preceded by her emotional monologue makes the moment itself even better. Everything is dramatically heightened, vulnerable, sacrilegious and utterly compelling.

Pacey and Joey, Dawson’s Creek (season 3, episode 19)

It’s a relief the writers of Dawson’s Creek let Pacey and Joey explore their tension to the benefit of the whole show. Counting down from 10 to let Joey know he’s going to kiss her, Pacey proves consent is sexy, and the kiss shows why the two’s chemistry was too good to let go to waste.

Alec and Magnus, Shadowhunters (season 1, episode 12)

Sometimes Shadowhunters leaned into its campiness in the best ways. Exhibit A: the season one finale, literally titled “Malec”, a hold-your-breath episode in which Alec walks away from his bride-to-be at the altar (with her permission) to kiss Magnus in front of his entire family and wedding guests. Ruelle’s “War of Hearts”, the backdrop to the kiss, still has the most streams of any of her songs.