Four ways to spend your class breaks on campus 

By Hailey Schopper, February 11 2025—

Having breaks in between classes is a blessing, but too often they get wasted by endlessly scrolling social media. In this article, I will outline four ways to spend your breaks that will make you happy and productive. Whether you have 30 minutes or five hours, here are some ideas of ways to start spending your time.

Readings and assignments

First off, get your readings and assignments done or at least get them started. I know this is the most boring option, however, long-term this is the most beneficial thing you can do for yourself. Let’s be real, we never go home and get everything done, so help yourself out and get it started when you have the time to do so. You are already on campus surrounded by other students so I recommend using the people and spaces around you to get work done.

Spend time with friends

With that being said, my second recommendation is to spend time with friends while on campus. Being students can be extremely busy because as we all know, we have other responsibilities, but it is still important to make time for our relationships as that is what keeps us balanced. When meeting up with friends you could study to get yourself ahead or you could simply chat with them. Either way, this is a productive way to spend a break in your day because it provides some enjoyment and fun.

Student centres

There are so many spaces around campus to make use of during your breaks such as the Q Centre, the Student Success Centre and Hunter Hub.

The Q Centre is located in MacEwan Hall on the second floor past the stairs heading down to Jugo Juice and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays. This space is open to all students looking for somewhere to hang out, socialize or study. Additionally, the Q Centre hosts a library, peer support and events throughout the semester.

The Student Success Centre is located on the third floor of the Taylor Family Digital Library. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. They offer both advising and academic support for all students as well as prospective students. More specifically, they offer writing support, workshops and events, training for micro-credentials and help understanding scholarship and awards processes.

Hunter Hub is located on the fourth floor of Hunter Student Commons. This space is designed for students working on an entrepreneurial project, therefore, it does require registration to become a member and access their spaces. Currently, registration is free for those with a venture in mind. Once one becomes a member they gain access to private spaces such as the Innovation Sandbox and the Collision Space. For more information on Hunter Hub and the spaces they provide head to their website here.

Fitness centres

If you have a bit more time on your hand I recommend getting active at the fitness centre, the climbing walls or the racquet centre. Movement can be helpful for your brain both in terms of learning and mental health, so taking this option during your breaks is one of the most beneficial things you can do for yourself. With a variety of facilities and activities to participate in, there is something for everyone.

Do what you can to get yourself ahead and support your mental health when you have a break on campus. Our campus has so many spaces to take advantage of, so when you have a break go check out somewhere new, you may have just found your new favourite spot on campus.