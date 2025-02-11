Supporting local: Canadian brands that make a difference

By Fernanda Scheid Sallet, February 11 2025—

After the new tariffs imposed by the United States, the surge in patriotism across the country has led to citizens showing more support for Canadian companies than ever before. As university students, we find ourselves not just watching this economic situation but being able to make a difference. Surely, while our wallets are perhaps screaming at the cost of tuition, it shouldn’t stop us from being well-informed and thoughtful in our decisions. Here is a list of companies that not only align with our values but also fit within a student-friendly budget.

Jumping Bean Coffee

Many of us rely heavily on coffee to get us through study sessions and early morning classes at the campus. For that, I suggest Jumping Bean Coffee as a Canadian brand that not only delivers a great coffee cup but also aligns with values many students care about. Specializing in 100 per cent Arabica coffee, Jumping Bean ensures every bean is roasted in small batches for maximum freshness, setting them apart with their commitment to sustainability using recyclable packaging and sourcing their coffee responsibly. Whether you’re pulling an all-nighter or just need a morning pick-me-up, this company shows a way to make a positive impact on the planet while supporting the country.

Attitude

Being a student is stressful. With stress from exams, many assignments, and the struggle to keep a social life, ​​your skin often pays the price. Attitude, a Montreal-based skincare and personal care brand is a great option offering its clean, hypoallergenic, and eco-friendly products. Attitude takes a straightforward approach to beauty, offering high-quality products at affordable prices. Whether you’re dealing with stress-related breakouts, dryness from late-night study sessions, or just trying to build a skincare routine, you can have it covered.

Great Western Brewing

For those of drinking age, beer can be more than just a drink after a long week, it can also be a way to support local communities. Great Western Brewing, based in Saskatoon, aims to be a company that is not only about creating beers, it’s about creating a community. When you purchase their locally brewed beers, you are not only getting a good drink but also investing in a company that has its heart and soul in its roots and the people who are behind it. So, when you are out with friends and deciding on what to buy for the night, try a brand that puts the same heart and effort into its community as it does into its production.

MadeGood

As a student, you know that between classes, assignments and extra-curricular activities it can be difficult to find the time to eat healthfully. The Canadian brand MageGood produces a variety of healthy, allergy-friendly snacks that are perfect for on-the-go students. MadeGood’s snacks are a great way to get essential nutrients while studying or during a break between classes. But the one thing that sets them apart is their sustainability commitment. From using organic ingredients to running a zero-waste facility, MadeGood is a brand that you can feel good about supporting. So when you find yourself in need of a snack to carry you through a late night of studying or during a midterm crisis, you might as well choose something good for you and the planet.

Buying these brands is not just an act of patriotism, it is an act of commitment towards a more sustainable future. Buying locally is an investment into our communities, a reduction of transportation carbon emissions and quite often a way of receiving fresher, higher quality products. Furthermore, many of these businesses are socially responsible and environmentally friendly and also ensure that they give back to the community, thus ensuring that we enjoy the maximum benefit from our shopping.

The next time you are out of your house and either grocery shopping or browsing your phone, try to opt for these and other Canadian brands. Your choice may be small, but together our decisions can have a significant impact. Local is not a trend, it’s a dedication to our collective future.

