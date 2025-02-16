It’s a season, not a setback

By Leigh Patrick, February 16 2025—

While January was bright with hope and fresh starts, February reminds us that we are still in the dead of winter. Coupled with the fact that January’s 31 days felt like six months, we are once again, mentally drained. Our semester mirrors this yearly tribulation. By mid-February, the newness of our new schedules has worn off. The desire to change and make this semester the academic comeback of our dreams has reverted to just that — dreams. Exhaustion sets in, and though we’ve been taught to fight this slump, it might be time to reframe our approach, allowing ourselves the space to rest and recharge.

Rather than resisting the natural ebb of the season, we should embrace it as a necessary part of the cycle. Winter is a time for rest, and while our motivation may have waned, the colder days are a reminder that our bodies need time to recharge. Instead of pushing through, we can practice self-compassion and take intentional, small steps forward. By accepting this slump as part of the process, we begin to move through it with ease, rather than battling against it.

Accepting the slump

It’s natural to feel the need to slow down during this time, as both the winter blues and academic fatigue settle in. Fighting the slump often leads to burnout and pushing ourselves to “just be more disciplined” overlooks seasonal and mental exhaustion. Instead of beating ourselves up for losing motivation, we should offer ourselves the grace to recognize that slowing down is okay.

Life is not a race. We have more time than we think.

Accepting the slump means recognizing it as a part of the cycle — a seasonal ebb that can’t be hurried. Winter has long been a time for rest, a concept our modern world has largely abandoned. Yet, physiologically, winter calls for mental and physical recovery. There’s something to be said for leaning into the natural rhyme of the season—welcoming warmth, finding joy in small comforts, and allowing space for quiet moments. After all, winter isn’t just something to endure; it can be something to savour. Accepting the slump is the first step towards moving through it with care.

Moving through the slump

Once we’ve acknowledged that slowing down is okay, we can begin to move through the slump at our own pace. The key is incorporating small, manageable actions into our routine. Setting realistic goals for the day — like reviewing class notes for 20 minutes or emailing a professor — helps build momentum and provides a sense of accomplishment.

It’s time to be intentional about our routines. Running on autopilot is easy, but even simple tasks like making coffee or going for a short walk can restore a sense of control and clarity. The goal isn’t to fight the slump but to gently engage with it by taking sustainable actions. This way, we remain active participants in our own lives while allowing ourselves time to rest and recharge.

A season, not a setback

As we move through this time of year, it’s easy to feel like we’re failing to be our best selves, leading to self-doubt and despair. Instead of letting this feeling of failure erode our self-worth, let’s reframe this period as a reset and a rest. By shifting our perspective from judgment to growth and self-acceptance, the slump transforms from a moment of struggling into a season of growth. Though fatigue may feel like failure, choosing rest becomes a powerful act of self-care. Sometimes, rest is the most productive thing we can do for ourselves.

At the end of the day, it’s just the winter of our year — a season, not our whole life. Moments of rest and small wins are just as valuable as big victories.

As we weather this winter season, let’s have compassion for ourselves and remember that rest is not a failure, but a crucial part of our journey. This slump is not a setback but a season that will eventually pass. By embracing rest and celebrating small victories, we can move through it with more ease. The semester will continue and so will we—stronger, more balanced and ready to take on whatever comes next.