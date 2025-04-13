Lunchbox Theatre presents Please Return to Empire Video: An ode to 2000s video stores and lost friendships

By Hannah Caparino, April 10 2025—

Disclaimer: This review contains spoilers. Please Return to Empire Video discusses themes of death and grief. Please treat these topics with care.

Lunchbox Theatre’s final show in their 2024/2025 season is James Odin Wade’s Please Return to Empire Video. Audiences are taken back to the year of 2003 where VHS tapes were being phased out, CDs were in and video stores were still thriving and could be spotted in local neighborhoods.

The premise of the play follows a trio of characters Cass, Owen and Thomas as they work their minimum wage jobs in a video rental store called Empire Video. Hanne Loosen’s set design outlines the stage walls with VHS towers, making the set a fun reimagining of what a video store looks like. Cass (Heidi Damayo) enters the stage confused and takes her place at the till while the lights flicker and a discordant beep plays in the background. The lights and sound design become more regular as Owen (John Tasker) enters through the doors of the store and quietly sneaks behind Cass. Both fall into a friendly and playful banter where they express their excitement to see The Matrix Reloaded, Cass’s insistence to find the VHS copy of Colossus and their collective dread of needing to collect all the VHS tapes in the store. The duo, self-named the “Thursday-Night Heroes”, are the heart of the story whereas Thomas (Greg Wilson) is the slightly rebellious instigator and comedic relief that speaks the unspoken truth, placing Cass and Owen at odds with one another.

Cass is an idealist and a dreamer, and is the physical embodiment of the stereotypical “film geek”. Her obscure references and obsession with film make her an ideal protagonist as her passion makes her stage presence incredibly endearing. There’s still a mystery behind her character as these enthusiastic traits contrast her initial confusion during her entrance; making the plot all the more intriguing. Owen is characterized as a boy scout and a rule follower. His film knowledge is deep but his appreciation stems from his own nostalgia and joy that came from movies.

The simple conflict of who gets the assistant manager position divides the friends as both have their own motivations that themes of drifting apart being a natural part of life, with the dialogue examining how Owen is satisfied in their small town, compared to Cass who is desperate for change and a fresh start. The dynamics between the duo shifts when Owen is given the position over Cass, creating a new relationship between Cass and Thomas. They develop a newfound friendship as they make jabs at Owen’s authoritative attitude while continuing to help customers with the rentals or returns.

Lisa Floyd’s lighting design continues to dim or flicker as Cass becomes more undone and panicked. As the night wears on, the pile of VHS tapes continues to rise and Cass’s enthusiasm wanes, Owen’s determination decreases, and Thomas continues to have an irritable attitude. All the fighting recedes when the work becomes too overwhelming for the three and Cass volunteers to stay while the other two leave. As Thomas walks out of the store, Owen sneaks back to join Cass in collecting the VHS tapes while Cass’s favourite movie plays in the background.

The lights flicker once more as Cass opens an unopened package containing a VHS tape with the title Colossus. Cass’s mannerisms change to embody someone who’s tired and older, while Owen speaks over her shoulder in a ghost-like manner asking questions about the future and their relationship. The dialogue between Cass and Owen becomes more sombre as Cass reveals to the audience that the events in the video store is a recurring dream that Cass has experienced regularly since Owen’s passing, during what can be interpreted as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flickering lights and distorted beeping in the background were actually a recurring symbol for Cass’s grief, representing her consciousness going back in time to 2003 during the height of their friendship. The Colossus tape acted as the final gift between the lifelong friends as Cass must continue to navigate life without her best friend.

Please Return to Empire Video is a play made for all film nerds and geeks, with the dialogue littered with references and jokes that would make any movie-goer smile. Wade captures grief in a meaningful manner and highlights the importance of friendship in unprecedented times, creating a play that resonates in a post-pandemic world. Audiences are able to carry and release their grief in a wholesome and nostalgic play.

The show will be running till April 13. For information about Please Return to Empire Video, click here. Tickets can be purchased on the Lunchbox Theatre website.