CUFF 2025 features Good Boy: An unconventional and endearing supernatural horror film 

By Hannah Caparino, April 24 2025—

The 2025 Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) has an extensive lineup with a wide variety of films, documentaries and events that attendees can view throughout all of the festival. From cartoon viewings, short film showcases and more, audiences are treated to the best of local and international independent film and documentaries. Ben Leongberg, the director of Good Boy, spoke with the Gauntlet about his film joining the CUFF lineup.

Leonberg discussed the inspiration of his film from the opening scene Poltergeist. The focus of Good Boy is the dog Indy and his effort to navigate a new house with an unnerving presence.

“I think everyone who’s ever had a dog has wondered why their dog is barking at nothing or staring at an empty space in the house. So that was the origin of the idea and what that turned into entirely from the perspective of a dog,” said Leonberg.

Leonberg is no stranger to the film industry with years of film experience and teaching film. Much of his history with short films and writing allowed him to develop the skills used to direct his first feature film.

“I was really well versed and I cut my teeth making a short film,” said Leonberg. “So to prepare for making Good Boy I was first writing the movie and I was also making little proof of concept shorts that were kind of where I was figuring out how to work with my canine talent, how to tell a story without the benefit of dialogue, and in some cases just practical things like having a camera nine inches off the ground to get onto the dog’s eyeline.”

While working with canine talent can prove difficult, Leonberg had approached the film with outside-the-box thinking and invention. Indy, the protagonist of the film, is also Leonberg’s actual dog making the relationship between talent and director tricky as dogs can be quite unpredictable on set.

“Working with a dog, they have a very limited understanding of what you want them to do. Hopefully they’re very eager to please and that they like to follow instructions and learn tricks […] it’s just finding a way to have the camera positioned and be ready to be rolling so that you can queue the dog ready for commands or various stimuli to get different reactions that look like a performance,” said Leonberg.

Good Boy falls under the category of the supernatural horror genre which is told through the perspective of Indy. The film follows similar beats to typical haunted house stories and the conversations that would take place between the human characters about the mysterious ongoing events in the house are easily dismissed by Indy’s perspective.

“The dog has no comprehension of that conversation.” said Leonberg, “He wanders off to do his own exploration, and you actually hear that conversation just fade into the background and we do a trick like that several times throughout the movie.”

Audiences can expect a spine-thrilling story that would create an experience that is frightening but endearing and relatable. Leonberg emphasizes the conversations around how the film portrays the relationship between people and their dogs, creating a personalized response to the film.

“I think a theme behind it is about the bond that transcends species,” said Leonberg. “The relationship between in the case of the film, a dog and the human character where the people see themselves in that, and what it means to have a creature in your house that has unflagging, unflappable loyalty.”

Good Boy will have two screenings at CUFF on April 17 and April 25. Leonberg shared his excitement for CUFF and the upcoming conversations.

“I’m so excited to be in Calgary and be at the film festival. I hope people come out to see it! I’m always excited to talk about the movie and talk about people’s dogs when the film wraps up so I hope to see everybody there!” said Leonberg.

CUFF will take place at Globe Cinema in downtown Calgary from April 16 – 27. For tickets and information, check out the CUFF website.