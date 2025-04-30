Hazbin Hotel voice actors explore character arcs and performance at Calgary Expo 2025

By Hannah Caparino, April 30 2025—

Calgary Expo 2025 brought together a variety of guests, panelists, creators and more to curate a show that was the epitome of pop culture. From photo ops to autograph signings, Expo had a number of activities that everyone could take part in. One aspect that opened and closed the festival were the panels that featured veteran or upcoming voice actors in their respective shows. Those who are familiar with Avatar: The Last Airbender got the chance to meet and listen to four of the cast members reminisce on the show’s best moments. Fans of the A24 produced animated series, Hazbin Hotel, were treated to two Q&A sessions with the voice actors of Amir Talai who voices the radio demon Alastor, and Blake Roman who voices Angel Dust.

Hazbin Hotel premiered on Amazon Prime Video in January 2024 and quickly gained traction, with its soundtrack surpassing millions of streams on Spotify. Songs like “Hell is Forever”, “Poison” and “Happy Day In Hell”, were some of the most well received and known songs; each of which ranging from rock anthems, pop and princess-esque. The animated show was based on Vivienne Medrano’s popular web series and animated shorts. The panel’s questions ranged from favourite dream musical number, how each actor approached the character and initial expectations of the show.

The two actors had brotherly chemistry, with their back and forth making the panel an insightful look at Hazbin Hotel’s creation and storytelling. Roman is the primary speaker for the panel, providing a breakdown of the song “Poison” alongside Angel’s character growth during the pivotal song. Voicing Angel Dust was Roman’s big break with his high-pitched, flirty, nasally but vulnerable performance becoming a fan favourite among the ensemble of characters. The show had exposed him to the wide fandom that Medrano had cultivated over the last few years with her artwork and visual storytelling on YouTube and other social platforms.

Talai is the more seasoned voice actor among the two, with his roles expanding from voice acting and into both television and film. While the actor didn’t speak as heavily as Roman, he spoke on what it’s like to be in such a project with a dedicated fanbase. He initially described the project as having no expectations but to say the lines that Medrano had written. Alastor’s character is incredibly put together and well spoken, unlike Angel Dust who likes to riff. Talai emphasized that the process of ad libbing and dubbing is uncommon for the character; with his performance being incredibly strategic and clandestine to add to the series’ lore and subtext.

During the time of Expo, Amazon Prime Video greenlit seasons 3 and 4 of Hazbin Hotel ahead of its season 2 release date. Roman and Talai expressed excitement over being able to continue Medrano’s story and stay within her world. Both voice actors shared their love and appreciation for the fans and the love that was felt for the show. There were cosplays of both Alastor and Angel Dust throughout the entire expo, and both actors had high engagement from all fans and guests alike. For more information about Hazbin Hotel and the Calgary Expo voice actor guest list, click here.