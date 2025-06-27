Sled Island 2025 Day 3: The Gauntlet presents a rocking night featuring Chinese Medicine, Jed Arbour and more at Loophole Coffee Bar

By Hannah Caparino, June 24, 2025—

On day three of Sled Island the Gauntlet presented a slate of performers at Loophole Coffee Bar, all of which played within the genre of punk, rock, grunge and more. Within the small space, each band braved the rain to put on an unforgettable show filled with rebellion and catharsis.

Kicking off the night was Calgary’s own, Radioactive Vampire Teeth. The duo was made up of a drummer and guitarist who’s experimental punk immediately caught the attention of all audience members. Their sound was ear popping in all the best ways, with their song “Dynamite” being incredibly explosive and having many drum fills to continue the theme of their rage fueled music. Their use of unconventional materials and instruments to create a discordant was unlike anything seen before, like beating on a microwave or implementing a squeaky horn. They create a sound that makes their set all the more engaging and experimental, with their energy being easily transferable to the audience. Both band members were seasoned performers, but the frontman of the group would integrate props into their presentation, including taking a raw fish and attempting to cook it in the microwave as an integral part of their set list.

Radioactive Vampire Teeth // Photo by Mia Gilje

The Toronto band Chinese Medicine was the follow up artist and came to Calgary to perform at this year’s festival. As the band began they laid out two rules — that they want to provide a safe space through music and that everyone should dance.

The songs are fueled by the limitations of societal constructions that the band rejects to preserve individual safety and community while living in tumultuous times. From the get go the band used their music as rebellion, and songs like “Exploding Dogs” and “Speaking in Silence” were real crowd pleasers as everyone started to jump around the venue to the fast paced drums and guitar.

Chinese Medicine’s advocacy for rights gathered high and positive responses from the audience and emphasized how genres like punk rock and queercore act as an avenue for expression and connection. Their final song “Acetone” was their most exciting song as its addictive guitar riffs continued to breathe life into their performance.

Jed Arbour was the following artist and while there were a few setbacks like a missing clarinet, they were able to put on a provoking show filled. The first song on their set was called “Soft With Rot” and prior to performing, they passed around pamphlets with the lyrics and explained the story behind the song.

Jed Arbour // Photo by Mia Gilje

Arbour explores how their experience as a social worker shaped the song, recognizing the system’s failure and how individuals suffer due to not being provided with the proper aid by officials and beyond. They sing the lyrics of the song while complemented by a deep bass that mimics a heartbeat, and Arbour’s voice is both somber and emotional while reciting the lyrics. The stimulating lyrics from Arbour’s performance saw the audience thumping their heads to the slower beat and the band’s music.

Day three of Sled Island at Loophole Coffee Bar closed with bands, Glitter Glue and CAT PISS. The night was marked by its energetic, rowdy, and freeing sounds which made the night memorable.

Sled Island will continue until June 22 with wrap up performances and karaoke. For tickets and information, visit the Sled Island website.