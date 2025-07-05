The 2025 Calgary Stampede will feature new performances, headliners and more 

By Hannah Caparino, July 4 2025—

The Calgary Stampede is making its annual return and will be ensuring that there will be something for everyone to enjoy. From the classic rides, the music lineup, and events the Calgary Stampede will continue to be a festival of fun and excitement.

Beginning with the kick off event that starts the greatest outdoor show on earth is the parade. Serving as the parade marshall is country singer Shania Twain, and she will lead the parade which will be composed of floats, bands, local organizations and more. Within the Stampede grounds are the iconic rides, food stalls, the BMO shopping centre and the rodeo.

One element of the Stampede that garners attention from attendees is the music lineup that is spread across four venues. The artists and performers appearing at this year’s festival are bigger than ever, including the likes of Khalid, Don Toliver, Natasha Bedlingfield and Shania Twain. Ticket holders or festival goers can see these artists in the Saddledome, Coca-Cola Stage, The Big Four Roadhouse and in Nashville North.

Tickets and availability may be limited based on the venue, information about the concerts and performers can be found here.

A guaranteed crowd pleaser are the rides and attractions that are offered in Midway. From the ferris wheel that overlooks the grounds to the rollercoasters like the Crazy Mouse and Fireball, both adrenaline junkies and simple ride enjoyers can satisfy their need for speed and levity. At this year’s Stampede, N.A.M.E (North American Midway Entertainment) will be including a new ticketing system with wristbands with RFID.

For those who aren’t into the rides, games are sprinkled throughout the area and people have the chance to win a variety of prizes. For information on the Midway hours of operation and wristband instructions, click here.

The Calgary Stampede wouldn’t be complete without the presence of the rodeos that take place at the GMC Stadium. Starting at 1:30pm at the grand stadium, audiences can view bull riding, races, and roping from the stands. The full list of events will be found on the rodeo webpage. Tickets are on sale now on the ticket website and will include admission for the selected day.

Finally, the Calgary Stampede Powwow will be taking place on July 12 and July 13 and attendees can experience dancing, competition and culture. The Powwow will feature multiple dances from world class talents, and some of the dances will include the Women’s Fancy, Men’s Fancy, and much more.

Admission to the Powwow is free once entering the park grounds and will take place during the afternoon. Check the Calgary Stampede Powwow webpage for more information.

Capping each night of the festival is the firework show as part of the Grandstand Show that is presented by Freedom Mobile, and will be headlined by Canadian country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson. The firework show can be viewed from all areas of the festival grounds.

The Calgary Stampede will take place from July 4 to July 13 and more information can be found on the website.