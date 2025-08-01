Calgary Folk Music Festival Day 2 Recap: Performances by Dengue Fever and Ruby Waters warm up the crowds through the rain

By Hannah Caparino, July 31 2025—

Calgary Folk Music Festival offered a variety of genres and artists that everyone can enjoy throughout the weekend. The National Stage 4 introduced the band Dengue Fever and their psychedelic, funky, and soulful sound. Following the band’s performance, Ruby Waters rocked the night at the ATB Main Stage.

The band formed when LA based musicians were influenced by the Cambodian psychedelic rock of the 1960’s. The members are made up of Cambodian singer, Chhom Nimol, and accompanying musicians Zac Holtzman, Ethan Holtzman, David Ralicke, Paul Smith, and Senon Williams. The band are seasoned veterans in the industry, with 20 years of experience and formulating their discography.

As the band began their set, they immediately caught the attention of the audience through their upbeat and eccentric melodies. They’re inventive songs were anchored by the guitarist (Zac Hotzman) and his improvisations. Nimol’s vocals are distinct and her vocal control is incredibly precise as she jumps from note to note. Many of the songs were sung in Khmer, the language of Cambodia, while some were written and sung in English. The band are masters at playing together, with no notes feeling out of place.

Audiences were seen dancing to the unconventional beats as their hypnotic songs kept the energy up despite the gloomy weather. As the rain picked up and the clouds set a dim overcast during their set, the band played on and both their electric and psychedelic songs broke through the sound of the pouring rain. Dengue Fever was an exceptional addition to the festival line up as they offered a powerful fusion of Cambodian tradition and music with western surf rock. The band’s energy never wavered and fueled the audience’s commitment to experiencing live music.

At the ATB Main Stage, Ruby Waters put on a compelling show with her relatable lyrics and pop rock. Donning a bright green short- sleeved button- down and black skirt, she played the guitar in an expert manner while belting. The Ontario-born singer included some of her own flairflare to the indie genre, incorporating groovy melodies that are reminiscent of early R&B that complements her soulful voice.

The smooth guitar melodies got the audience swaying as the drums and bass supported the overall performances. Songs like “Sweet Sublime” and “Good Recipe” captured Waters’ personal experiences with relationships and growth. The overall stage presence of the entire band is incredibly playful with the electric guitarist and bassist trading riffs while Waters bounces between songs that are stripped back or singing with her full chest voice to songs that are cathartic.

Audiences gathered at the barricades of the ATB Main Stage to continue to bask in Waters’ vocals as they cheered on the musicians. Viewers let loose to the music and the set list encompassed soulful songs that were a perfect balance between exciting songs to more intimate sets that make Waters an impressive performer.

