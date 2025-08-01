Calgary Folk Music Festival Day 3 Recap: Audiences withstand tumultuous weather to see The Langan Band and Madeleine Peyroux at the ATB Main Stage

By Hannah Caparino and Mia Gilje, July 31 2025—

Day 3 of the Calgary Folk Music Festival was a test of resilience and dedication as the weather presented delays for a number of performances. Despite the obstacles, the energy in the festival was as high as ever, with many audience members being equipped with tarps, umbrellas and rain gear. Sessions like “For Funk’s Sake” at National Stage 4 electrified the audience, while acoustic band The Langan Band warmed up the ATB Mainstage prior to the weather warnings and Madeleine Peyroux’s performance.

At the National Stage 4, bands like Daby Toure, Cymande and Bel and Quinn put on a showstopping number during their session. Their performance was a celebration of the blues and jazz genre with their infectious melodies echoing across the field. The music was marked by the big, discordant chords and the piano glissando. The vocals are smooth and the vocalists make seamless note changes that are complimented by vocal scats and runs.

The presence of the saxophone and the trumpet were the highlight of the performance, as they rounded out the support of both the drums and guitar. All the songs bleed into each other, with each vocalist and instrumentalist having masterful control over the beat.

Beginning the performances at the ATB Main Stage is The Langan Band, hailing from Scotland. The trio is made up of frontman John Langan, violinist Alastair Caplin, and Dave Tunstall on the double bass. Each member provides harmonious vocals as they play their upbeat and alternative acoustic songs, with Langan providing percussion through stomps and a tambourine that was attached to his left foot. The songs have themes surrounding entering the unknown, relationships and more; and all of it is carried by the melody, which is supported by the violin. The band leans into a traditional folk sound while the lyrics explore unique storytelling like shaping a song’s narrative around a leg of lamb.

Following the weather delays, Madeleine Peyroux took the stage with her guitar. She states, “…for the caged bird sings of freedom,” quoted from renowned poet Maya Angelou, was one of many powerful lines delivered by Peyroux. Using the time between songs, she quoted several celebrated speakers to add depth and meaning to her lyrics.

Songs such as “Don’t Wait Too Long” asks listeners to live in the moment and not wait to chase what they desire in life. While typically interpreted to be in reference to romance, the theme of her chosen quotes may suggest a different interpretation – a plea to not wait for others to step in when faced with a societal conflict.

Peyroux typically works in a jazz and blues-inspired style, but this performance shifted to match the tone of the festival. She brought a warmer, acoustic, and overall folk timbre to her sound.

Alongside Maya Angelou, she also quoted Martin Luther King sharing “[he] said our days end the moment we become silent”. Peyroux made it clear that she doesn’t just speak of this quote but lives by it, using her voice and platform to critique current political atrocities.

There’s no denying that Madeleine Peyroux’s performance embodied what folk has been about since the beginning – creating music for the people, and using art for advocacy. Day 3 of the festival was a testament to the fans’ commitment to music and experience as audience members withstood the turbulent weather.

