Calgary Folk Music Festival Day 4: ATB Mainstage Recap — Begonia, La Lom and Ocie Elliot light up audiences in final performances of Calgary Folk Fest

By Mia Gilje and Michael Sarsito, July 31 2025—

ATB Mainstage featured local and international artists like fan favourite Begonia and Ocie Elliot.

Begonia was one of the best vocalists I had the pleasure to witness at this year’s Festival. Even at the highest of notes her vocal runs were seamless – no note was missed, and not a voice crack in sight. “Heaven” was one of my personal favorites from the set, it was unbelievably whimsical and ethereal. The small synth solo added to the creative tone of the song, maintaining an original and stand out sound.

Begonia’s stage presence is effortless. Many artists rely on jumping in the air and flying across the stage to capture the audience, but Begonia did this by sauntering and elegantly waving her fiery red cape.

If you’re a fan of her music, be sure to be on the lookout for her new single “So High”, which will be released on July 30th. Performing the song as a teaser for it to be released, she shared that it’s based on her relationship between self-destruction and self care.

No lyrics? No problem. The Los Angeles League of Musicians, better known as La Lom, brought a fresh energy to the Calgary Folk Music Festival. The trio band distinguished themselves from most of the main stage lineup. Where many artists depend on lyrics to tell a story, La Lom let their instruments do the talking. They delivered a set that was as rhythmically complex as it was irresistibly danceable.

Their performance was a playful banter between percussion, strings, and melody – complimenting one another, weaving in and out with flawlessness and playful spontaneity. Guitarist Zac Sokolow and bassist Jake Faulkner were a whirlwind of motion, and their energy on stage was so contagious.

Zac Sokolow’s stage presence was magnetic – moving with the groove as though the rhythm was wired directly into him. Jake Faulkner matched with Sokolow’s high-energy energy beat for beat, his basslines anchored the set while his movement and expression kept pace with the pulse of the crowd. Together, they turned the stage into something alive. And the crowd? They could not help but dance to the rhythm. Even without lyrics, La Lom delivered one of the most captivating and physically engaging performances of the festival

The final performance of the evening, before the headliner CAKE, was Ocie Elliot. A Canadian indie folk duo made up of Jon Middleton and Sierra Lundy. They opened up with some charming and warm finger-picking that was a perfect tone setter. Middleton and Lundy’s vocals blended together in a gorgeous harmony that felt and sounded like walking through a forest clearing.

Further adding to the homey feel, during their song “Be Around”, both performers brought out and played a harmonica.

The Duo also gave credit to Calgary Folk Fest for being the place that initially brought them together, with performing at Folk Fest being a wonderful full-circle moment.

These three performers were a wonderful conclusion to this year’s Calgary Folk Festival. Beginning to the very end, this festival has been nothing short of a joyful celebration of music and community.