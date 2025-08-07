A night of musical magic: Broadway Across Canada’s The Lion King 

By Mia Gilje, August 6 2025—

Broadway Across Canada’s production of Disney’s The Lion King is nothing short of exceptional. This musical doesn’t just meet the standards of the original 1994 film but absolutely exceeds it. The charming character work, unapologetically black dominated cast and incorporation of African culture in ways the film failed to do makes the production a theatrical wonder.

It opens up with Rafiki, played by Mukelisiwe Goba, singing “Circle of Life” with “Nants’ Ingonyama.” Goba’s vocals were amongst my favourites throughout the show — she had an unmatched, powerful and entrancing voice. Every time Goba sang it filled the entire auditorium. Her authenticity while singing in Zulu, the language heard throughout “Circle of Life” with “Nants’ Ingonyama” sets the tone for the continued incorporation of several indigenous African languages throughout.

After Goba’s opening, the ensemble strode through the aisles of the theatre, occasionally interacting with the crowd on their way to the stage. As phenomenal as the main cast is, there’s no denying the show wouldn’t be what it is without the ensemble. The harmonies alone were enough to immerse the audience in the imaginative storytelling, a truly flawless vocal performance.

Vocals aside, for anyone with an appreciation for the technical aspects of theatre, The Lion King is a must see. It has one of the most impressive uses of practical sets, costumes and puppetry within the current theatre scene. The coordination of the entire ensemble is a sight to be amazed; from the giant costumes ranging between giraffes to antelopes, to some consisting of multiple people per animal and working machines.

Act one continues and we are eventually introduced to young Simba, played by Julian Villela. I was absolutely blown away by the charismaticness of the young actor, he slipped right into the role and had the portrayal of Simba down to a T. His on stage dynamics with Darnell Abraham, Mufasa, was truly magical and necessary to capture the emotional connection between the father and son duo.

Each musical number was just as iconic as the last. “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” certainly seized the spotlight as one of the most entertaining. Villela and Emmanuella Olaitan, one of the actresses of young Nala, were spectacular. They maintained the childlike wonder of the original song, performing on giant multi-coloured mobile birds, without neglecting notable skill and precision. Their excellence in quality performing should not be overlooked by the whimsical personas.

Focusing on masterful characterization, Peter Hargrave’s portrayal of Scar is surely to be a fan-favourite. Scar embodied musical theatre, his facial and physical expressions are animated and exact. It’s clear Hargraves has studied these movements as each character choice appeared intentional and planned.

There truly was not a miss with the casting, this article can not even scratch the surface of the talents brilliancy. Comical breaks from Zazu, Timon and Pumba, alongside all three of the hyenas kept the audience laughing throughout the show.

All of Act two felt like a beautiful commemoration of the transition from childhood to adolescence and full maturity. As well as a graceful handling of the grief that comes with losing a loved one. The touching bond previously developed by Villela and Abraham deepened the message of a loved one never fully leaving your side in “He Lives In You (Reprise).”

In a time where creative acts feel forgotten and forgoed, seeing such a beautiful display of performing arts, especially with a large young audience, was the most magical part of the night.

Make sure to catch The Lion King during its run from July 30 to August 17 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.